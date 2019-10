BROOKVILLE – Due to inclement weather forecast for Saturday evening, the annual Ghostly Night Out event scheduled for this coming Saturday evening will be held at Brookville High School, 1 Blue Pride Dr.

The event will still be held from 6 until 10 p.m.

Officials with the Brookville Police Department, sponsors of the event, made the announcement about the venue change the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 23.

https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/10/web1_GNO-new-flyer.jpeg