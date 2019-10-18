Hanssen is the Rotary ‘Student of the Month’

CLAYTON — Joshua Hanssen, a senior, was selected as the Rotary Northmont Student of the Month for October.

Hanssen, an excellent student, has successfully challenged himself with a rigorous course load to prepare himself for college. This has included multiple AP classes as well as investing time in co-curricular activities that benefit the school and community.

He has been active in Peer Facilitation (including teacher), Interact Club (school based club for volunteering), Superintendent’s Advisory Committee, Students Against Destructive Decisions (S.A.D.D.), Unity Day Mentor, and the Lunch Buddy Program (a mentoring program that pairs high school students with elementary students).

Further, Hanssen has made time for three seasons of athletics with Varsity Cross Country, Varsity Bowling, and Varsity Track. The Northmont Rotary celebrates Hannsen for his accomplishments and contributions.

Joshua Hanssen is pictured with Northmont Principal Dr. Jason Inkrott (left) and Northmont Superintendent Tony Thomas (right). https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/10/web1_Hannsen-1.jpg Joshua Hanssen is pictured with Northmont Principal Dr. Jason Inkrott (left) and Northmont Superintendent Tony Thomas (right). Photo by Michael Barrow, M.D.