Thanksgiving dinner offered in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD — Concord United Methodist Women will be serving their annual homemade Thanksgiving dinner with roast turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, green beans, cranberries, salad, rolls and desserts.

The Thanksgiving dinner will be offered on Saturday November 9 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall at Concord United Methodist Church, 1123 S. Main Street, Englewood.

Tickets prices are $9 for adults and $4 for children ages 3-10. Tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door. Carryout is available. Proceeds will fund church mission projects.

Call the Concord United Methodist Church office at 836-3773 for more information.

Thanksgiving dinner chairwoman Barbara Winston, Jeramiah Harlin, and Howard Simpson washing dishes. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/10/web1_Concord.jpg Thanksgiving dinner chairwoman Barbara Winston, Jeramiah Harlin, and Howard Simpson washing dishes. Contributed photo