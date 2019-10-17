NORTHMONT AREA COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Sweep Clayton Clean set for Oct. 19

CLAYTON – Clayton residents can dispose of junk, storage items, furniture, wood, tree limbs and yard debris on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 8 a.m. until noon at Fire Station 83 located at 200 Woolery Lane. No liquids, paint, freon, tres or hazardous materials will be accepted. You must show proof of residency to participate. No businesses are permitted.

Softball tryouts for 12u players slated

ENGLEWOOD – Northmont Tool will hold softball tryouts for anyone that will be a 12-u player next year. The tryout is Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9-10:30 a.m. at Centennial Park in Englewood, Field 3. Any questions call Joe Oberer at (937) 623-5027 or Shawn Cordell (937) 474-3072.

Englewood to begin leaf pickup program

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Service Department will begin their annual leaf program on Tuesday, Oct. 15 and continue through Wednesday, Nov. 27. Pickup days will vary however; it is the city’s goal to pick up leaves throughout the whole city at least once a week. The following is a guide to leaf pickup:

• Rake your leaves into the street, approximately 6-inch away from the gutter, to allow rain water to go into the catch basins.

• Leaf pickup creates a fine dust in the air, so plan to wash cars or hang laundry outside after pickup in your area.

• Leaves will not be picked up from under, between or around parked cars.

• Do not put grass clippings, tree branches or brush with your leaves. They clog the vacuum units and will not be picked up.

• Do not try to rake as trucks are going by.

• Bagged leaves will be collected during normal trash pickup.

Christian counseling offered at Union Baptist Church

ENGLEWOOD — Union Baptist Church, 528 N. Main St., Englewood, has announced that it has started and is offering Christian counseling on Thursdays from 1 to 5 p.m. by appointment. Pastor Bruce Winner, in addition to be a board-certified family physician (and thus trained in psychology) is also a trained Nouthetic Christian counselor. Each one of us has our own specific groups of trials and struggles. We often wonder if there can possibly be an answer to our specific questions especially with what we see in our current world. There are specific answers to each one of our daily struggles. It is to be found in a gift given to us by God, Himself: His Word. Pastor Winner is here ready and willing to help all that are in need. Why not give him a call today? His phone number is (937) 751-3326.

Bible study to be held at Mill Ridge Village

UNION — A Northmont area Bible study will be held at 10 a.m. every first and third Wednesday of the month at the Mill Ridge Village center on Rinehart Road in Union. The next Bible study is Nov. 6. The topic is, “Do you really want to know Jesus.”

Medicare Check-up Day to be held

ENGLEWOOD – Medicare Check-up Day will held at the Earl Heck Community Center on Friday, November 1. Representatives from the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) will be providing free consultations to discuss your Medicare options and benefits. This is a free service, however, appointments are required and can be made by calling 836-5929.