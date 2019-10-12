Former Northmont football coach dies

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Former Northmont football coach Ned Booher died Oct. 4 at age 87. His wife, Barbara, also 87, died Sept. 25. They were married 66 years.

Booher served as head coach at Northmont from 1962 until 1985 and compiled a record of 182-53-5 winning 11 league championships. His teams were known for being highly disciplined, rarely committing penalties, and for their fierce competitiveness. Due to the team’s discipline and precision in executing plays, many considered that it gave the Thunderbolts an automatic one touchdown advantage over their opponents.

In 1970 legendary Ohio State University football coach Woody Hayes paid Booher a visit in his health classroom at Northmont.

The Northmont High School Varsity football team was a very important school for OSU recruiting, and the Thunderbolts team had the respect of many college coaches due to the excellent reputation that Ned Booher brought to high school football.

Only three coaches survive from ‘The Booher Era,’ Norm Lewis, Keith Adams and Gale Mabry.

“Those were some of the best days of my life,” Lewis said. “Not just the countless victories and championships but the hours of preparation that never got old. Ned’s favorite quote: ‘The harder I work, the luckier I get.’ Words to live by, for sure. RIP, Ned and Barb.”

Services for Ned and Barbara will be held Nov. 11. As of Oct. 12 the Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home and Crematory website states, “No funeral details available.” The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Northmont Thunderback Club. The mailing address is 1050 Jackson Rd. Vandalia, Ohio 45377.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

