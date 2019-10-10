Fairview Brethren blood drive is Oct. 21

ENGLEWOOD — Fairview Brethren in Christ Church will host a community blood drive Monday, Oct. 21 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 750 Union Blvd., Englewood in support of October Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Compassion Defines Me. I Donate Blood to Fight Cancer” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Donors have until Nov. 2 to enter the Lifesaving Adventure Blood Drive drawing. Everyone who registers to donate has a chance to win the YETI Adventure Package, which includes a Tundra Cooler, Base Camp chairs and 27 genuine YETI accessories.

Platelets and plasma are vitally important for the treatment of cancer patients, as well as trauma, transplant, and burn patients. Fairview Brethren in Christ Church community blood drives now include the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma. Donors are in high demand, especially blood types A, AB, or B positive. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at (937) 461-3220.

The Community Blood Center’s “My Compassion Defines Me. I Donate Blood to Fight Cancer” T-shirt. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/10/web1_T-Shirt.jpg The Community Blood Center’s “My Compassion Defines Me. I Donate Blood to Fight Cancer” T-shirt. Contributed photo

Donate to show compassion & fight cancer

Connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Get fast and complete answers on how to make your first donation, organize a blood drive, or bring our education program to your school. Get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to our social media pages, or schedule your next appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

Connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Get fast and complete answers on how to make your first donation, organize a blood drive, or bring our education program to your school. Get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to our social media pages, or schedule your next appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.