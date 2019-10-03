Dinner and play to benefit SCA Awareness

DAYTON — October is not only for Breast Cancer Awareness but it is also Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness month. Sudden Cardiac Arrest is the leading cause of death in the United States, taking the lives of more than 350,000 people each year.

Anyone can experience Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA), including infants, children, teens, young adults and people in their 30s and 40s who have no sign of heart disease, as well as more mature adults.

KAP for the Heart, a local non-profit, was created to Raise Awareness and prevent Sudden Cardiac Arrest in Youth will host a Murder Mystery Evening to highlight Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month. “The Curse of the Magic Council” A Magical Murder Mystery Dinner will take place on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 6 until 11 p.m. at the Dayton Women’s Club, 225 N. Ludlow St., Dayton.

The evening is based on an original play by Andrew Wood and will be performed by Northmont Drama Club as part of a co-fundraiser.

KAP for the Heart (KAPftH) is part of Parent Heart Watch, the national voice solely dedicated to eliminating preventable deaths and disabilities from sudden cardiac arrest in youth by 2030.

“Jeanene Popp, Executive Director of KAPftH, is part of a national coalition of parents who have lost a child, or whose child survived sudden cardiac arrest, together with allied health professionals who champion primary and secondary prevention in communities across the country,” said Parent Heart Watch Executive Director Martha Lopez-Anderson, also the parent of a child lost to SCA. “Their courage to protect other families from this tragedy will truly make a difference in protecting young hearts in the Greater Dayton Area.”

When Speaking about the event Ms. Popp stated “This is the second year for the family friendly event, which will feature dinner from The Olive Garden, a costume contest, and raffles.We established a partnership with Northmont Drama Club and feel that is crucial for young adults to be involved with the movement to raise awareness about Sudden Cardiac Arrest.”

Ranger Puterbaugh, Northmont Drama Club Advisor, stated “This is a great opportunity for the students and we are honored to be a part of the co-fundraising event.”

To learn more about KAP for the Heart, Sponsorship Opportunities, or the event: “Curse of the Magic Council: A Magical Murder Mystery”, contact Jeanene Popp at 937-545-8244, email: jpopp@kapfortheheart.org Or http://bit.ly/KAPMurderMystery.

Staff Report

For more information on national SCA in youth advocacy, the Cardiac Chain of Survival, defibrillators (AEDs), heart screenings and events, Take the Prevention Promise at www.parentheartwatch.org

