Homan makes 100th lifetime donation

DAYTON — “It’s been a journey,” said Englewood donor Carol Homan as she celebrated her milestone 100th lifetime donation Monday, Sept 30 at the Dayton Community Blood Center. After more than 40 years as a nurse and a donor, Carol’s journey has been as a ‘Donor for Life.’

She began donating soon after she began her career in nursing in 1976 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. “When I started nursing, they did blood collections,” she said. After St. Elizabeth closed, she worked at Good Samaritan Hospital. “I started doing platelets after that,” she said.

Homan has been a platelet and plasma donor since 2003. She left Good Sam to work in a cardiologist office and retired in 2017. She averages seven donations a year and reached her milestone with her sixth donation of 2019.

She is an ideal platelet and plasma donor because of her rare AB-positive blood type, and she is CMV-negative, meaning she tests negative for CMV, the common cytomegalovirus. Hospitals prefer CMV-negative blood for transfusion to infants, children and other immune-deficient patients.

“When I was nursing it was tough to give platelets because it took longer,” she said. “Now that I’m retired, I can do that.” She and her husband also have more time for trips to San Diego to visit their first grandchild.

When fall weather arrives Carol will be wearing her new “Donor for Life – 100 LTD” jacket. It will be an opportunity to inspire others to make a “Donor for Life” journey. “I always say, ‘C’mon it’s not that bad,’” said Homan. “It takes just a little time and a little effort!”

Englewood donor Carol Homan, a retired nurse, recently made her 100th lifetime donation at the Community Blood Center in Dayton. Contributed photo