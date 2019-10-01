Northmont Area Commuity Calendar

Northmont Homecoming Parade set for Oct. 3

ENGLEWOOD — The Northmont Homecoming Parade will be held on Thursday at 6 p.m. on Union Boulevard. To accommodate the annual parade, Union Boulevard will be closed, as follows: 4:30 p.m. – Union Road between Gateway Drive & West Wenger Road will be closed to all thru traffic – accessible for parade staging from Gateway Drive only. Approximately 5:45 p.m. – Union Blvd from West Wenger Road to West National Road will be closed to all thru traffic. The road closure will remain in effect until the conclusion of the parade, estimated at 7 p.m.

Englewood to begin leaf pickup program

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Service Department will begin their annual leaf program on Tuesday, Oct. 15 and continue through Wednesday, Nov. 27. Pickup days will vary however; it is the city’s goal to pick up leaves throughout the whole city at least once a week. The following is a guide to leaf pickup:

• Rake your leaves into the street, approximately 6-inch away from the gutter, to allow rain water to go into the catch basins.

• Leaf pickup creates a fine dust in the air, so plan to wash cars or hang laundry outside after pickup in your area.

• Leaves will not be picked up from under, between or around parked cars.

• Do not put grass clippings, tree branches or brush with your leaves. They clog the vacuum units and will not be picked up.

• Do not try to rake as trucks are going by.

• Bagged leaves will be collected during normal trash pickup.

Christian counseling offered at Union Baptist Church

ENGLEWOOD — Union Baptist Church, 528 N. Main St., Englewood, has announced that it has started and is offering Christian counseling on Thursdays from 1 to 5 p.m. by appointment. Pastor Bruce Winner, in addition to be a board-certified family physician (and thus trained in psychology) is also a trained Nouthetic Christian counselor. Each one of us has our own specific groups of trials and struggles. We often wonder if there can possibly be an answer to our specific questions especially with what we see in our current world. There are specific answers to each one of our daily struggles. It is to be found in a gift given to us by God, Himself: His Word. Pastor Winner is here ready and willing to help all that are in need. Why not give him a call today? His phone number is (937) 751-3326.

Upcoming events at Earl Heck

ENGLEWOOD — Mom & Tots classes are offered at the Earl Heck Center, 201 N. Main St., Englewood. This is an organized playgroup with different activities designed to help improve social skills, motor skills, hand-eye coordination and balance. For walking age to 3 years old. For more info, call Kristy at (937) 698-5182.

Line Dancing Classes for adults are offered at the Earl Heck Community Center on Monday mornings. Open to all skill levels. For more information, please call Rose at (937) 233-6247.

Bible study to be held at Mill Ridge Village

UNION — A Northmont area Bible study will be held at 10 a.m. every first and third Wednesday of the month at the Mill Ridge Village center on Rinehart Road in Union. The next Bible study is Oct. 16. The topic is, “Do you really want to know Jesus.”

Book Club looking for new members

ENGLEWOOD — New & Olde Pages Book Shoppe “Book Club” is looking for new members to join them and is open to anyone who likes to read and discuss timely novels. New members are welcome anytime. If interested contact the bookshop at 832-3022 for more information.