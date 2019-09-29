Police, fire & service open house is Oct. 1

CLAYTON — The annual Clayton Police, Fire & Service Open House is scheduled this year for Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Clayton Government Center, 6996 Taywood Road.

This family fun event is free to the public and is a great opportunity for families to come out and interact with the police, fire & service departments. Kids and parents alike can play games, run an obstacle course and enjoy a hot dog. Equipment is open to be looked at and staff is always available to talk and answer any questions you may have.

Come on out and enjoy a relaxing and free evening. For more information call (937) 836-3500.

https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/09/web1_ClaytonOpenHouse.jpg