Todd addresses Northmont Rotary Club

CLAYTON — Shannon Todd, Mentoring Program Director for the Miami Valley Leadership Foundation (MVLF), recently spoke to the Northmont Rotary about the mission of MVLF and how it can impact communities.

She reviewed their mission statement and how it can be used to help lift up our communities.

“We best serve our community by connecting, unifying and mobilizing people of faith and people of goodwill through family and workforce mentoring and community collaboration. In other words, we believe if we connect the right people to the right resources and the right organizations, doors will be opened for God to move,” is a values driven statement that any community would benefit from.

One of the programs that occurs jointly with Northmont schools is the mentoring of students by individuals in the community. This investment by an adult into a kid’s life can have lifelong, positive effects.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Ave., Clayton.

Pictured left to right are Jay Schindler (MVLF President), Todd, Jarrod Brumbaugh (Rotarian and Northmont Middle School Principal), Brad Rarick (Northmont Rotary President), and Michael Moyer (Rotarian and Mentor with MVLF for a Northmont student). https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/09/web1_Rotary.jpg Pictured left to right are Jay Schindler (MVLF President), Todd, Jarrod Brumbaugh (Rotarian and Northmont Middle School Principal), Brad Rarick (Northmont Rotary President), and Michael Moyer (Rotarian and Mentor with MVLF for a Northmont student). Photo by Mike Barrow, M.D.

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

