Historic Photo of the Month — Universal Farmer

ENGLEWOOD — This Universal Farmer magazine was apparently published in Chicago and distributed in this area by Berger Lumber Company in the late 1920s.

According to its masthead, it was “Devoted to a Modern Agriculture Where Increased Profits Come From Sane Expenditures.”

In addition to suggestions for better use of space and the advantages of painting, remodeling, and repairing buildings, it offered recipes for farm wives, games for children, fiction for the entire family, and photos taken on farms throughout the Midwest.

One item extolled the advantages of garages for cars and offered plans for such a building. The copy noted that while horses stayed in barns and wagons often stayed outside, it “doesn’t seem exactly right to leave a good car out all night” and warned of the danger of fire from leaving a possibly leaking gasoline engine near the hay.” (The copy said nothing about gasoline tractors, as they were not widely used at this time.)

The two copies in the Randolph Township Historical Society’s archives were originally sent in 1928 (with postage of one cent!) to Alonzo Miller, Rural Route No. 3, Brookville.

Copies of Universal Farmer magazine are part of the Randolph Township Historical Society’s archives. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/09/web1_Historic.jpg Copies of Universal Farmer magazine are part of the Randolph Township Historical Society’s archives. Contributed photo