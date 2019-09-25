Schmalhofer named Teacher of the Month

CLAYTON — Northmont High School teacher Juliette Schmalhofer was named the Farmers Insurance Teacher of the Month for September.

The Teacher of the Month is sponsored by Farmers Insurance Agent Angie Clifford, who started the award in 2017 to recognize dedicated teachers.

Nomination forms are provided to each school within the district. Teachers or administrators at each school can nominate an educator worthy of the award. The teacher selected as Teacher of the Month receives a certificate and also submits a wish list to Clifford who then purchases $100 worth of supplies of the teacher’s choosing for use in the classroom.

Northmont High School teacher Juliette Schmalhofer was named the Farmers Insurance Teacher of the Month for September. Pictured left to right: Assistant Principal Chad Kaltenbach, Farmers Agent Angie Clifford, Juliette Schmalhofer, and Principal Jason Inkrott. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/09/web1_Juliette_Schmalhofer-1.jpg Northmont High School teacher Juliette Schmalhofer was named the Farmers Insurance Teacher of the Month for September. Pictured left to right: Assistant Principal Chad Kaltenbach, Farmers Agent Angie Clifford, Juliette Schmalhofer, and Principal Jason Inkrott. Contributed photo