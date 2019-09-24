Students raise funds to build wells in Sudan

CLAYTON — Students at Northmont Middle School read the novel, ‘A Long Walk to Water,’ in their 7th-grade social studies classes each year.

One of the social studies teachers, Mrs. Carrie Turner, challenged the students to give back to those in need. Students have built wells in Southern Sudan, provided shoes to kids in need in our community, and donated to the Buckeye Clinic in Southern Sudan to help combat malaria and help women have healthy pregnancies.

Last year students were challenged to raise enough money to build multiple wells. The students surely rose to the challenge. They collected an amazing $3346. The teachers were so inspired that they chipped in another $500 themselves.

Words really cannot describe how proud the administration and faculty are of every one of them. They continue to amaze everyone by their generosity and their desire to make this world a better place for all people. This project was such a tremendous undertaking that Northmont Middle School was recognized by the Centerville Rotary Club (which is a major sponsor of wells projects), with a plaque recognizing their selfless efforts.

Rotarian (and Northmont Middle School Principal) Jarrod Brumbaugh is shown presenting the plaque from the Centerville Rotary Club to Mrs. Carrie Turner. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/09/web1_Brumbaugh.jpg Rotarian (and Northmont Middle School Principal) Jarrod Brumbaugh is shown presenting the plaque from the Centerville Rotary Club to Mrs. Carrie Turner. Contributed photo

Staff Report

Reach Northmont Middle School at (937) 832-6500.

Reach Northmont Middle School at (937) 832-6500.