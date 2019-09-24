Financial Aid Night slated at Northmont High

CLAYTON — To assist families in understanding college financial aid opportunities, the counseling center at Northmont High School will sponsor its annual financial aid meeting for parents on Monday, October 21 at 6 p.m. in the Northmont Community Auditorium.

There is no admission fee and any parent/guardian is welcome to attend. The information provided would be especially helpful to parents of junior and senior students as they plan how to meet today’s high college costs.

An area authority on financial aid, from the University of Dayton will present financial aid alternatives applicable to all colleges including grant and scholarship programs, loan opportunities and co-operative education and work programs. Some of these aid programs are now available to all families regardless of need.

A way to get an early estimate of the family’s eligibility for aid will be discussed as well as Dayton area and Northmont district scholarship programs.

For more information on this program, call Northmont High School Counselor, Erica Marsden, at 832-6000.

Northmont High School is located at 4916 W. National Rd., Clayton.