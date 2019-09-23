Greathouse earns post at Boys & Girls Clubs

CLEVELAND — Joseph Greathouse, an experienced youth development professional and University of Akron graduate, is the new director of Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland’s busiest site, the Broadway Club.

Greathouse, who holds undergraduate and master’s degrees from the University of Akron, formerly served as interim director at Boys & Girls Clubs of the Western Reserve’s LeBron James Clubhouse before accepting a position with the Cleveland Clinic. The Broadway Club serves an average of 120 kids per day and includes a farm, gymnasium and Notes for Notes recording studio.

Greathouse, a Dayton-area native who now lives in Aurora, comes to BGCC from the Cleveland Clinic, where he worked as a project manager in the Office of Research Development. He said while he valued the experience of managing Limited Submission and Internal Funding for the Clinic, he always anticipated returning to a job in which he could again work directly with youth.

“It is my passion – it’s what I love to do,” Greathouse said.

Greathouse has an undergraduate degree in sport studies and a master’s degree in public administration from UA. He volunteered at BGCWR’s Steve Wise Clubhouse for more than a year before joining the staff and later worked at the LeBron James Clubhouse for about two years.

He said the similarities between the LeBron James Clubhouse and the Broadway Club – both are standalone sites rather than school-based ones – are helping him adapt quickly. “It has been a smooth transition so far,” he said.

Greathouse grew up in Englewood, near Dayton, and graduated from Northmont High School. His parents still live in Englewood. His mother is a Bowling Green State University graduate and is retired from the Social Security Administration. His father, a longtime automotive mechanic and truck driver, is a graduate of Sinclair Community College. His older sister is also a BGSU graduate who is currently pursuing a master’s degree at the University of Toledo.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland provides safe, fun places for kids ages 6-18 after school at 13 locations throughout the city, focusing on healthy lifestyles, academic success and character development. Each day, an average of about 1,000 kids go to the Clubs. BGCC is a branch of Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio, which also includes Clubs in Akron, Lorain County and Erie County.

Staff Report