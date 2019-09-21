No one injured in Saturday collision

ENGLEWOOD — A late afternoon collision at the intersection of State Route 48 (Main Street) and Taywood Road left two vehicles with heavy damage.

No one was injured in the accident, which took place at approximately 5:15 p.m.

According to Englewood police, the driver of a 2015 Chevy Silverado was traveling north on Main Street and was attempting to turn left onto Taywood Road and struck a 2016 Jeep Cherokee on Taywood Road at the traffic light.

Police believe the driver of the Chevy suffered a medical condition and lost consciousness before colliding with the Jeep. After the collision the Chevy lost control and struck a third vehicle before coming to a rest over a curb next to the Valero gas station. The third vehicle sustained minor damage and was released from the scene.

Englewood Truck, Towing and Recovery responded to the scene to tow the damaged vehicles.

This 2016 Jeep Cherokee sustain heavy front end damage after being struck by a 2015 Chevy Silverado on Taywood Road at State Route 48. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/09/web1_Jeep.jpg This 2016 Jeep Cherokee sustain heavy front end damage after being struck by a 2015 Chevy Silverado on Taywood Road at State Route 48. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Englewood police believe the driver of this 2015 Chevy Silverado suffered from a medical condition seconds before colliding with a 2016 Jeep Cherokee on Saturday at the intersection of State Route 48 and Taywood Road. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/09/web1_Silverado.jpg Englewood police believe the driver of this 2015 Chevy Silverado suffered from a medical condition seconds before colliding with a 2016 Jeep Cherokee on Saturday at the intersection of State Route 48 and Taywood Road. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind