No one injured in Saturday collision

ENGLEWOOD — A late afternoon collision at the intersection of State Route 48 (Main Street) and Taywood Road left two vehicles with heavy damage.
No one was injured in the accident, which took place at approximately 5:15 p.m.
According to Englewood police, the driver of a 2015 Chevy Silverado was traveling north on Main Street and was attempting to turn left onto Taywood Road and struck a 2016 Jeep Cherokee on Taywood Road at the traffic light.
Police believe the driver of the Chevy suffered a medical condition and lost consciousness before colliding with the Jeep. After the collision the Chevy lost control and struck a third vehicle before coming to a rest over a curb next to the Valero gas station. The third vehicle sustained minor damage and was released from the scene.
Englewood Truck, Towing and Recovery responded to the scene to tow the damaged vehicles.
Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind