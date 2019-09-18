Northmont Area Community Calendar

Christian counseling offered at Union Baptist Church

ENGLEWOOD — Union Baptist Church, 528 N. Main St., Englewood, has announced that it has started and is offering Christian counseling on Thursdays from 1 to 5 p.m. by appointment. Pastor Bruce Winner, in addition to be a board-certified family physician (and thus trained in psychology) is also a trained Nouthetic Christian counselor. Each one of us has our own specific groups of trials and struggles. We often wonder if there can possibly be an answer to our specific questions especially with what we see in our current world. There are specific answers to each one of our daily struggles. It is to be found in a gift given to us by God, Himself: His Word. Pastor Winner is here ready and willing to help all that are in need. Why not give him a call today? His phone number is (937) 751-3326.

Upcoming events at Earl Heck

ENGLEWOOD — Mom & Tots classes are offered at the Earl Heck Center, 201 N. Main St., Englewood. This is an organized playgroup with different activities designed to help improve social skills, motor skills, hand-eye coordination and balance. For walking age to 3 years old. For more info, call Kristy at (937) 698-5182.

Flu Shots will be offered at the Earl Heck Community Center on September 27 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Flu Shots are covered by most health insurance and Medicare plans. No appointment necessary. This flu shot clinic is provided by Walgreens Pharmacy.

Line Dancing Classes for adults are offered at the Earl Heck Community Center on Monday mornings. Open to all skill levels. For more information, please call Rose at (937) 233-6247.

Bible study to be held at Mill Ridge Village

UNION — A Northmont area Bible study will be held at 10 a.m. every first and third Wednesday of the month at the Mill Ridge Village center on Rinehart Road in Union. The next Bible study is Oct. 2. The topic is, “Do you really want to know Jesus.”

Fire hydrant flushing to take place

ENGLEWOOD — Maintenance crews will be flushing all Englewood fire hydrants Tuesday through Friday, Sept. 24 through Oct. 4, between the hours of 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. This routine part of the water distribution maintenance program may produce some fluctuation of water pressure and rust discoloration. For further information contact the City of Englewood Water Department at (937) 836-5106 ext. 402.

Book Club looking for new members

ENGLEWOOD — New & Olde Pages Book Shoppe “Book Club” is looking for new members to join them and is open to anyone who likes to read and discuss timely novels. New members are welcome anytime. If interested contact the bookshop at 832-3022 for more information.