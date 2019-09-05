Guess what’s new in reading – Books and film

Lights…Camera…Action! Be ready book lovers because the pundits say it’s going to be a strong year for the rest of 2019 and 2020 for books making their way to films. I’ve selected a snippet of some I think you will enjoy. You might want to start reading for the 2020 films if you enjoy reading the book before they hit the theaters.

Where’d You Go Bernadette: This is a mystery, comedy-drama film based on the novel by Maria Sample. Bernadette Fox seems to have it all — a beautiful home, a loving husband and brilliant teenage daughter, but she hates people. When she suddenly disappears her concerned family sets out on an exciting adventure to solve the mystery of where she might have gone. Released this past August starring Cate Blanchett and Billy Crudup.

The Goldfinch: A national bestseller and winner of the Pulitzer Prize, it’s an upcoming American drama film based on the novel by Donna Tartt. It’s about a teenage boy named Theo Decker who is sent to a rich family when his mother was killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Theo is haunted by the loss of his mom and can’t let go of a painting that reminds him of her. The painting eventually draws him into the criminal underworld of New York. Released this September starring Nicole Kidman and Ansel Elgort.

Downton Abbey: Get ready PBS lovers because this British historical period drama film is a continuation of the BBC television series by the same name. The book, “Lady Almina and the Real Downton Abbey – The Lost Legacy of Highclere Castle,” was written by Lady Fiona Canarvon. The film is set in 1927 and features a royal visit from King George and Queen Mary that causes a stir among the Crawleys and servants alike. Released this September with many of the original TV cast and yes, Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley will be part of the cast, too.

The Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats: This is the film version of the Broadway musical “Cats” and is based on a collection of T.S. Eliot poems which centers on a tribe of cats called Jellicles. It’s about which cat will ascend to the “Heaviside Layer” and begin a new life. Due to be released Dec. 20 starring Taylor Swift and James Corden and a whole bunch of cats – MEOW!

Call of the Wild: Based on the book by Jack London and made into a film in 1935, the book will again hit the silver screen. Many of you might have read this book in grade school. The story is about a sled dog named Buck who was stolen from his home and made to work in Alaska’s freezing wilds. Buck learns about survival and dominance and is forced to discard his domestic tendencies and rely on instinct instead. It’s harsh and brutal and only the strong will survive. If you have never read the book, read it, and get ready for the film. Release date is February 2020 starring Harrison Ford and Karen Gillan.

Hillbilly Elegy: The book is a memoir by J.D. Vance about the Appalachian values of his Kentucky family and their relation to social problems of his hometown of Middletown, Ohio where his mother’s parents moved when they were young. The film is directed by Ron Howard and a few days of filming was actually done in Middleton. Release date is sometime in 2020 staring a large cast with Glenn Close, Amy Adams and Gabriel Basso to name a few.

When you read a book it stimulates our imagination where we can relate and understand each character in the novel. However, what could be more exciting than watching these characters come to life on the big screen. Already 2020 has a host of great books-to-movies. You can Google them by Books to Movies in 2020 or go to Book Adaptations Tracker. Happy reading and movie going everyone.