Reports from Northmont area police agencies

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Thursday, Aug. 8

City of Englewood

Report 19-063222: Police responded to the Villas of Englewood on a subject that broke out a car window and removed property, which he took inside an apartment. James R. Rakestraw, 38, of Springfield was charged with criminal damaging / endangering and theft. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital North due to elevated blood sugar and then transported to the county jail.

Monday, Aug. 12

City of Englewood

Report 19-064256: Police responded to a reported theft at Advance Auto Parts with the suspect vehicle traveling south on Main Street. An officer attempted to pull the vehicle over but the driver refused to stop. While traveling south on Garber Road a Clayton officer blocked the roadway just past Willowcreek Drive with his emergency lights on causing the driver to eventually stop. Darren C. Groves, 53, of Dayton 45406, was charged with theft, failure to comply with the lawful order of a police officer, no driver’s license, expired registration and was arrested on two active warrants. He was transported to the county jail.

Report 19-064304: Bryan J. Bailey, 52, was charged with theft at Meijer and transported to the county jail.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

City of Englewood

Report 19-064728: Officers were flagged down by male in the 500 block of S. Main St. He stated his wife had been in and out of the hospital the last few days and that his son had called him saying she needed to go back. An officer called for a medic because the female was slipping in and out of consciousness. The male also advised that she possibly had a protection order against him and that they had attempted to get it lifted, but weren’t able to yet. He mentioned that he was told the protection order was only for their old residence in Vandalia. Officers checked and the protection order stated he was not to be on the property where she resides. Brent M. Conover, 40, of Vandalia, was charged with violating a protection order and transported to the county jail.

Report 19-064856: The violation of a protection order was reported in the 300 block of W. National Rd. The case requires further investigation.

Report 19-064954: Zachary D. Pak, 26, of Huber Heights, was charged with domestic violence and transported to the county jail.

Friday, Aug. 16

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1220: The theft of a rear license plate from a vehicle was reported at W&W Auto Tech in the 8100 block of N. Main St.

Report CL19-1221: A damaged fence was reported at Ron’s Auto Sales. Approximately four to five sections of the fence was destroyed with wooden slats either torn off by hand or kicked in from an adjoining property. Damage was estimated to be more than $1,000.

City of Englewood

Report 19-065479: An officer monitoring traffic on Albert Street by Englewood Elementary as students were leaving for the day observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed as students were attempting to use the cross walk. After getting the vehicle to pull over the driver was found to have two active warrants but both were outside of the pickup radius. Vincent M. Gump, 24, of Englewood, was charged with having no operator’s license and reckless operation and transported to the county jail.

Report 19-065532: Yonas G. Zewelday, 24, of Englewood, was charged with theft at Walmart. He was issued a court summons.

Saturday, Aug. 17

City of Englewood

Report 19-065615: Cesar Cuellar, Jr., 33, of Dayton 45414, was charged with driving while under the influence and endangering children (4-year-old son in vehicle). Cuellar was issued a court summons. Police transported Cuellar and his son home where they were released to a relative.

Sunday, Aug. 18

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1228: Matthew E. Pohl, 52, of Dayton 45414, was charged with driving while under the influence, speeding and driving while under the influence with a prior conviction within 20 years. He was transported to the county jail.

Report CL19-1229: Police responded to Prospect Avenue on a domestic dispute and found a female subject bleeding from a laceration on her face. Ishmel E. Johnson, 39, at large, was charged with assault and transported to the county jail.

City of Englewood

Report 19-066105: An unknown subject shot two BB pellets at the rear window of a vehicle parked in the Chateau Apartments shattering the glass.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1232: Violation of a court protection order was reported on N. Diamond Mill Rd.

Report CL19-1236: Unauthorized charges to debit cards totaling $881 was reported by residents living on Rathburn Drive. Both debit cards were cancelled.

Report CL19-1234: Criminal mischief was reported on Woolery Lane.

Report CL19-1235: Police responded to a residence in the 6400 block of Noranda Drive on a back door alarm. No one answered the front door and when officers went to the back yard they discovered multiple marijuana plants growing. The homeowner was contacted and arrived on the scene and denied any knowledge of what the plants were. She gave officers permission to remove the plants.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1240: The theft of a cell phone was reported in the 6600 block of Noranda Dr. The victim had a friend over and discovered his phone and charger missing after the friend left. The phone was found inside a shoe box at the friend’s house on Rose Bud Way. A 14-year-old male was charged with theft and taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Justice Center.

Report CL19-1241: Police responded to Papa John’s Pizza at Randolph Plaza on the report of a disorderly subject in the parking lot waving his arms and yelling at customers. Police recognized the subject from previous incidents. He had been trespassed from the plaza for a similar violation on July 27. The subject refused to comply with officers and fled across N. Main Street through five lanes of traffic and ran into a tree line. An officer found him in a clearing where he was taken into custody. Jason J. Alderman, 31, of Clayton 45415, was charged with criminal trespassing and obstructing official business. He was transported to the county jail.

Thursday, Aug. 22

City of Clayton

Report CL19-1245: A dog at large was reported on W. Greenview Drive. The owner was issued a written warning.

Report CL19-1248: An unknown subject cut off and removed the catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in the lot of Garden Woods Apartments sometime after 1 a.m.

Report CL19-1249: A dog bite was reported in the 4300 block of Honeybrook Dr. A 4-year-old boy asked if he could pet a white dog being walked by an unknown male subject. While attempting to pet the dog another dog being walked by the same male bit the boy on the face. The male then walked away quickly. The injured 4-year-old was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Report CL19-1246: Police responded to the 3700 block of Old Salem Rd. on the report of refuse from a house rehab project being burned in the rear of the property without a permit and without regard for size restrictions. The violator was issued a written warning and advised that future violations would result in a citation. The fire was extinguished by the Clayton Fire Department.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

