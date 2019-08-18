Development plans for Rupert Farm revealed

CLAYTON — DDC Management, which purchased 191 acres of land on Sweet Potato Ridge Road formerly known as the Rupert Farm, attended Thursday’s city council meeting to introduce how they would like to develop the site.

A concept plan was presented consisting of 600-plus residential units. Approximately 200 of the dwellings would be ‘Lifestyle’ units for empty nesters or retirees while the remaining would be traditional two story, single family homes.

“The great thing about the potential of this project is the fact that they have taken a lot of the concepts from the Plan Clayton document that we developed that updated our comprehensive land use plan,” said Jack Kuntz, director of development. “They have incorporated a lot of the concepts in that plan, such as the connectivity of sidewalks throughout the development, parks, and a bike path along Sweet Potato Ridge Road. All of the residential lots within the proposed development would be no more than five minutes from a park, so there is a lot of really good concepts in there. They really took into consideration what residents of the city of Clayton told our consultant about what they wanted included in our Plan Clayton project.”

Kuntz stressed that the concept plan presented by DDC is only the first step in a long process before it is approved. Zoning changes would have to be approved and final platting plans submitted for review.

“Last night was just an opportunity for DDC to introduce themselves, to introduce their concept and to let them know that this something that we are going to work on,” Kuntz noted. “Obviously for a community with a population of a little over 13,000 a project like this is pretty significant, not just for Clayton but also for the northwest region of Montgomery County. It will bring additional population in that increases the workforce potential, so that is obviously something that all different sectors of the industrial and retail sectors can benefit from. This is a project that will benefit everybody in northwest Montgomery County. The potential is there for this to be a successful and significant project.”

DDC has been working to develop a site plan for about six to eight months and have plans in place to address any drainage issues the property has, which in the past has involved stormwater runoff affecting the neighboring City of Union to the north. The plan involves the inclusion of detention pond areas along Sweet Potato Ridge Road.

“They are aware of the topography of the land as well as some of the drainage issues, so they will have the project engineered properly,” Kuntz said. “Our engineers will review the plan to make sure all of the neighboring properties will be taken care of. Everything is going to be done the right way. DDC has been in business over 20 years and have done a lot of projects in the region, so this is an opportunity to address some of those issues.”

Some of the key features of the site concept include:

Separate entrances for single family and lifestyle lots

Single family entrance aligns with Deubner Drive to allow for connectivity with neighboring Union

Bike path along Sweet Potato Ridge Road allowing for internal connectivity with community and future connectivity to surrounding communities

Connected sidewalks providing less than a five minute walk between park spaces and amenities

Park/open spaces with planned amenities

Serenity Park – park shelter, firepit, seating and walking path

Children’s Park – commercial grade playground equipment and seating

Nature Park – walking trails, seating and gazebo

Fisherman’s Park – commercial grade playground equipment and seating

Trash cans and dog stations throughout community

An example of the types of homes DDC proposes to construct on the former Rupert Farm property, including single story Lifestyle homes and traditional two story single family homes. The site concept plan with Sweet Potato Ridge Road located at the top of the photo and Rankin Drive in Englewood in the gray shaded area at the bottom.

