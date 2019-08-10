The 46th Englewood Festival is under way

ENGLEWOOD — The first day of the 46th Englewood Festival was held Saturday featuring the 5K Festival Run at 8 a.m. followed by the parade up Union Boulevard at 9 a.m.

The festival opened at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Centennial Park, 321 Union Blvd. with festivities concluding at 6 p.m. The festival continues Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. with a Classic Car Show from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. along with arts and crafts vendor booths, food, beer and musical entertainment.

Sunday’s lineup includes a performance at 11 a.m. by the Honey Creek Cloggers. The Classic Car Show Cruise-In and Raffle from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with proceeds benefiting Northmont Community Table. At 1 p.m. the Englewood Civic Band, “Englewood’s Own” 40 Member Band, performs and at 3 p.m. the United States Air Force ‘Flight One,’ from the USAF Band of Flight takes the stage.

Food selections at the festival include Company 7 BBQ brisket and pulled pork combos and Sartoga chips; Mikesell’s elephant ears, funnel cakes, corn dogs, and lemonade shake ups; Mr. M Foods pizza, subs, gyros, blooming onion, tenderloin/chicken sandwich, Philly Steak, steak burger, fried veggies, onion rings, potato skins and fries; Buckeye Burgers chicken club, Italian wraps and chips; Paul’s Potatoes fries, chicken strips and sandwiches, and deep fried PB&J; Boy Scout Troop 246 Coney dogs and hot dogs; Brigette’s Cakes & Pastries tacos, nachos and assorted desserts; Louisiana Grill bourbon chicken, smoked sausage, steamed rice, beans and spicy slaw; Boy Scout Troop 268 roasted corn; Sno Shack snow cones; Kettle Colonel kettle corn; Englewood Sister City Club beer garden; Boy Scout Troop 325 walking tacos and cold drinks; Boy Scout Troop 55 hamburgers and brats; and Ullery’s Ice Cream featuring homemade ice cream cones and cups, hot fudge and milk shakes.

The festival includes 102 vendors selling arts and crafts, jewelry, pictures, honey, spices, garden art, Native American flutes, balloons, organic temporary tattoos, dog and cat pillows, headbands, window welcome signs, all natural gourmet dog treats, wooden holiday home décor, baked goods and just about anything else you can think of.

Get in on the fun on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Centennial Park, located just south of National Road near the city’s north water tower. Plenty of free parking.

The parade heads up Union Boulevard to Centennial Park. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/08/web1_Festival_1.jpg The parade heads up Union Boulevard to Centennial Park. Photos by Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Parade Grand Marshal Donna Alexander (blue shirt) waves to the crowd. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/08/web1_Festival_2.jpg Parade Grand Marshal Donna Alexander (blue shirt) waves to the crowd. Photos by Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Snoopy with the Antioch Shriners riding his dog house along the parade route. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/08/web1_Festival_3.jpg Snoopy with the Antioch Shriners riding his dog house along the parade route. Photos by Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest The Blitz Cheerleaders performing daring feats during the parade. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/08/web1_Festival_4.jpg The Blitz Cheerleaders performing daring feats during the parade. Photos by Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest The food court on the festival grounds attracted plenty of action. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/08/web1_Festival_5.jpg The food court on the festival grounds attracted plenty of action. Photos by Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest The Robison Woodworking booth in Centennial Park featuring many decorative works of art. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/08/web1_Festival_6_RobisonsWoodworking.jpg The Robison Woodworking booth in Centennial Park featuring many decorative works of art. Photos by Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

