Mock bus crash provides valuable training

CLAYTON — After a year of planning a mock school bus crash was held Friday in the Northmont High School parking lot to provide valuable training for local first responders and fire and rescue personnel.

An overturned school bus containing students and a driver covered with fake blood and suffering from various simulated injuries provided rescue personnel with hands-on training. Having this type of rescue drill enables rescue workers from the cities of Clayton, Englewood and Union to be prepared in the event such a disaster ever happened. CareFlight also participated in the drill landing in the parking lot and then air lifting an injured student away from the accident scene.

“This drill has been a year in the making and planning. We only try to do one of these annually because the cooperation between all of the fire departments, law enforcement, and school resource officers takes a tremendous amount of planning,” said Clayton Battalion Chief Mike Seagraves.

Last year a mock mass school shooting drill was held involving fire and police personnel from all three cities gaining valuable training.

“We try to do one drill a year because we want to work from our training and not rely on circumstance or us just showing up after such an emergency occurs,” Seagraves noted. “We want to have that kind of experience so that, when and if it does happen we can work from our training instead of just trying to pull it out of the air as to what we should do. This training is vital for Englewood, Clayton and Union and even all the surrounding areas. CareFlight, Premier Health and all three cities have worked together and have put a lot of work in on this along with the school officials and school resource officers.”

Seagraves said that fire / rescue and police personnel from the three jurisdictions meet monthly to have a safety session for the schools, but with large scale events like the mock school bus crash they can only pull that off once a year.

“This provides a tremendous amount of good training for everybody involved, bus drivers and rescue personnel, students and on down the line… they saw today firsthand what we do so they know what to expect,” Seagraves added.

Rescue workers cut through the roof of an overturned school bus to reach trapped victims inside. (Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest) https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/08/web1_MockCrash_1.jpg Rescue workers cut through the roof of an overturned school bus to reach trapped victims inside. (Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest) An injured students gets wheeled away to receive treatment during the mock school bus crash drill held Friday at Northmont High School. (Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest) https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/08/web1_MockCrash_2.jpg An injured students gets wheeled away to receive treatment during the mock school bus crash drill held Friday at Northmont High School. (Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest)

School bus overturned in high school lot gives local rescue teams experience

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind