Fairview Brethren blood drives is Aug. 22

ENGLEWOOD — Show your commitment to helping save lives by supporting the Fairview Brethren in Christ Church community blood drive Thursday, Aug. 22 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Great Room, 750 Union Blvd., Englewood.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Commitment Defines Me – I Donate Blood” T-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

The YETI Adventure Package is the grand prize in the Community Blood Center Lifesaving Adventure campaign. Everyone who registers to donate from April 29 through Nov. 2 is automatically entered in the drawing to win a YETI Tundra Cooler, plus 27 genuine YETI accessories including a pair of Base Camp chairs.

The “My Commitment Defines Me” T-shirt is a gift to everyone who registers to donate now through Aug. 31. It’s the second of three T-shirt designs in the Lifesaving Adventure campaign.

The Fairview Brethren in Christ blood drives now offer the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma with extended hours. These blood components are vital for the treatment of cancer, trauma, organ transplant, and burn patients. Platelet and plasma donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB, or B positive. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at (937) 461-3220.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org – Connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Get fast and complete answers on how to make your first donation, organize a blood drive, or bring our education program to your school. Get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to our social media pages, or schedule your next appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.

