2019 Englewood Festival schedule announced

ENGLEWOOD — Join the fun at the 46th annual Englewood Art Festival August 10 and 11 at Centennial Park, 321 Union Blvd. The full schedule of events is listed below.

Saturday, August 10

8 a.m. – 30th annual 5K Classic Run. Race day registration is from 7:00 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. at Kindred Funeral Home parking lot, 400 Union Blvd.

9 a.m. – Festival Parade begins at Union Blvd, and W. Wenger Road and ends at Centennial Park.

10:30 a.m. – Festival Opens. Artist’s booths, Community and Civic Displays and Food Concessions.

Noon – Northmont Marching Band in concert.

1:30 p.m. – Thomas Mac, Nashville Recording Artist.

4 p.m. – Razzamatazz & Jazz, Dixieland Jazz Band.

6 p.m. – Festival Closes

Sunday, August 12

11 a.m. – Festival Opens.

11 a.m. – Honey Creek Cloggers.

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Cruise-In and Raffle, Proceeds benefiting Northmont Community Table.

1 p.m. – Englewood Civic Band, “Englewood’s Own” 40 Member Band.

3 p.m. – USAF Flight One, from the USAF Band of Flight.

5 p.m. – Festival Ends.

Free parking and admission. For more information visit www.englewood.oh.us/237/Englewood-Festival, or call the Earl Heck Community Center, 937-836-5929.

The popular Festival Parade kicks off the annual Art Festival at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/08/web1_Parade-1.jpg The popular Festival Parade kicks off the annual Art Festival at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest