Northmont Area Community Calendar

Alzheimer’s caregiver support group to meet

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Alzheimer’s caregiver support group meets the second Tuesday of every month. The next meeting will be Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Miami Valley Hospital North, Lakeside room 239. Attend for sharing concerns and ideas to help those with Alzheimer’s/dementia diseases and those that are caregivers. Information shared is kept confidential and attendance is free. For more information – contact Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900.

Chronic Disease Self-Management workshop slated

ENGLEWOOD – A Chronic Disease Self-Management workshop will be held at the Earl Heck Community Center, 201 N. Main St., Englewood beginning on August 27. The six-week workshop will teach strategies to deal with pain, stress, fatigue, weight management and difficult emotions associated with chronic diseases such as arthritis, anxiety, asthma, diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, depression and more. Free to attend. To register, please call 836-5929.

Pancake breakfast to benefit Northmont food pantry

ENGLEWOOD — A community pancake breakfast to benefit the Northmont FISH food pantry will be held at the Earl Heck Community Center on Friday, August 30 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Tickets for this event are only $3 each and can be picked up at the Earl Heck Center, 201 N. Main St., Englewood weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All proceeds will go to Northmont FISH. For more information, please call 836-5929.

Bookshop Club looking for new members

ENGLEWOOD — New & Olde Pages Book Shoppe “Book Club” is looking for new members to join them and is open to anyone who likes to read and discuss timely novels. New members are welcome anytime. If interested contact the bookshop at 832-3022 for more information.

