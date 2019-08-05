Paul addresses Northmont Rotary Club

CLAYTON — Cory Paul, executive director of the Dayton Area Chapter American Red Cross, recently spoke to the Northmont Rotary about activities of the Red Cross as well as his role as a member of the Ohio Army National Guard.

He became the executive director nearly two years ago after holding several positions within the Red Cross, including most recently Service to the Armed Forces Director for the 27-county Greater Cincinnati-Dayton Region. That position had oversight and worked extensively with the Red Cross operations at the Dayton VA and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Medical Hospital.

Paul began his career with the Red Cross as a volunteer on a Disaster Action Team in Northeast Ohio, where he ascended to the position of Team Leader. He took that experience into a staff role as a Disaster Program Manager, where he coordinated volunteers and partner agencies to prepare for, respond to and recover from disaster.

While working with the Red Cross, Paul was also actively engaged in the Ohio Army National Guard. In 2013, he was called to duty and deployed with the 837th Engineer Company to Qalat, Afghanistan, in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. For 321 days he operated in one of the most dangerous areas of Southern Afghanistan, completing 188 route clearance patrols covering over 13,000 kilometers—three times the distance from Los Angeles to New York. Paul shared some of his experiences from working with the Ohio Army National Guard as well as the activities of our local Red Cross Chapter.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Ave., Clayton.

Executive Director of the Dayton Area Chapter American Red Cross Cory Paul recently addressed the Northmont Rotary Club. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/08/web1_CoryPaul.jpg Executive Director of the Dayton Area Chapter American Red Cross Cory Paul recently addressed the Northmont Rotary Club. Photo by Michael Barrow, M.D.

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012