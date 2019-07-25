Entertainment set for Englewood Art Festival

ENGLEWOOD — Entertainment at the 46rd annual Englewood Art Festival promises to be another major attraction for this weekend event scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, August 10 and 11 at Centennial Park, 321 Union Boulevard.

Festival hours are 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday. Free parking and admission.

Saturday’s entertainment begins with The Northmont High School Marching Band in concert at noon, followed by singer/songwriter, Nashville recording artist Thomas Mac at 1:30 p.m. Born in Dayton, Mac started giving live performances at 14 playing on the stage at a local Opry House in Lebanon. After his first performance Thomas had one goal in mind…to work hard, perfect his craft and one day become a Nashville recording artist…a goal he has achieved. Many artists, including Johnny Cash, and Brad Paisley have influenced his writing and singing. His voice has a tone that keeps you wanting more, and his writing skills blend traditional with pop country. Mac continues to perform every song with passion and excitement.

Saturday at 4 p.m. Razzamatazz & Jazz will take the stage. The group has over 18 years of experience in performing your favorite jazz music all over the continental United States. Lynn Fullerton, leader, states that each one of us loves to play our instruments, and this love transcends to our music…”the happiest music in the world”…JAZZ…!

Sunday’s entertainment begins at 11 a.m. with the Honey Creek Cloggers followed by the Englewood Civic Band at 1 p.m. Under the direction of Teckla Dando this 40 member band also participates in various concerts around the area, including the Christmas Open House at the Government Center Thanksgiving weekend, and the 4th of July celebration at Centennial Park.

‘Flight One’ a popular music component of The United States Air Force Band of Flight will close the festival entertainment beginning at 3 p.m. This dynamic group stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base support military ceremonies and events year-round and maintain an extensive community outreach schedule, playing at local schools, fairs, amusement parks, and a host of community-sponsored events throughout Ohio.

For more information visit www.englewood.oh.us/237/Englewood-Festival, or visit our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/englewoodartsfestival/

Thomas Mac https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/07/web1_ThomasMac.jpg Thomas Mac ‘Flight One’will close the festival entertainment beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday,Aug. 11. (Contributed photo) https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/07/web1_FlightOne.jpg ‘Flight One’will close the festival entertainment beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday,Aug. 11. (Contributed photo)