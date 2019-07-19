Northmont Rotary installs new officers

CLAYTON — The Northmont Rotary recently installed new officers for the 2019-2020 year. An installation dinner coordinated by Rotarian David Wolfe, was held at Meadowbrook at Clayton.

An outstanding dinner was enjoyed by the Rotarians, their spouses and guests. Outgoing President Tony Thomas then reviewed the accomplishments of the club over the year and thanked the various board members for their work in the numerous areas of club service. New officers were sworn in by Rotary Assistant District Governor Ron Hollenbeck.

Northmont teacher Matt Maiken spoke about the Interact Club. Interact is the Rotary sponsored high school service organization. Maiken, Interact Club advisor, provided a list of the club’s activities and service work. Jarrod Brumbaugh, Northmont Middle School principal, serves as the Rotary liaison with the club.

The Rotarian of the Year Award is a coveted award that recognizes the efforts of a Rotarian that has gone above and beyond in the previous year to serve the club. Exemplifying the motto of “Service Above Self,” the individual is selected by the past Rotarians of the Year. The new honoree’s name is kept secret until it is disclosed at the installation dinner. This year, the prestigious award went to Scott Rolfes, a member that has demonstrated by his dedication, organizational skills, and willingness to serve the very essence of what it means to be a Rotarian.

The Spirit of Rotary Award is given to a member that with a contagious positive attitude motivates individuals and the club to achieve their best. This individual often works behind the scenes to promote Rotary and its ideals. This year, the award was presented to outgoing Rotary President Tony Thomas, Northmont superintendent.

A Community Recognition Award was presented to Dale and Belinda Paugh. The Paughs and their company Ideal Image contributed significantly to the Rotary and its projects. Through their generosity and commitment to the Northmont community, Rotary was able to provide more support to the Rotary Foundation, international relief projects, and local projects.

Special acknowledgement was given to Bob Wolfe, a founding member of the Northmont Rotary, a strong supporter of the Rotary Foundation, and a committed member who could be counted on to always be present (he had the record in the club for perfect attendance), and to fully participate in club activities. Wolfe passed away this year and the recognition was accepted by his widow, Bea Wolfe, and his son, David Wolfe, Rotary Secretary.

An appreciation award was presented to Rhonda Lyle, who is the Meadowbrook staff member that serves the noon meal as well as stores supplies and arranges for any media needs that Rotary speakers would require. Her attention to detail provides for an excellent meeting and dining experience.

Incoming President Brad Rarick then accepted the responsibility for club leadership from Williams. In his presidential address, he recognized the club’s accomplishments and encouraged continued growth and service. Rarick would like to focus efforts on increasing membership, especially among younger members early in their careers and professions. Additionally, he would like to lead the establishment of a disc golf course at Salem Church. This would be a collaborative project between the Northmont Rotary, Salem Church of God, and the local community. It would provide another venue for community members to come together and play a sport. Also, Rarick noted that leap year would occur during his term of office and that leap day was actually on a Saturday. He plans for the club to have a “Leap Into Service” project with cooperation/participation from the local community.

The new officers that will be serving with President Rarick include: Josh Haynes (President-Elect), David Wolfe (Secretary), Steve Henne (Treasurer), Mark Vermillion (Club Service Director and Greeter Chair), Missy Renner (Community Service Director), Jarrod Brumbaugh (Vocational Service Director and Interact Chair), Bev Franz (Rotary Foundation Chair), Scott Rolfes (Membership Chair), Mike Barrow (Public Relations Chair), and Joe Rosengarten (Sergeant-at-Arms).

Scott Rolfes was the recipient of the 2019 Rotarian of the Year. He is shown with his wife Chassidy and son Logan. (Photo by Michael Barrow, M.D.) https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/07/web1_Rolfes_ROY.jpg Scott Rolfes was the recipient of the 2019 Rotarian of the Year. He is shown with his wife Chassidy and son Logan. (Photo by Michael Barrow, M.D.) Brad Rarick was installed as the new Northmont Rotary President. Rarick (left) is shown being sworn in by Rotary Assistant District Governor Ron Hollenbeck. (Photo by Michael Barrow, M.D.) https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/07/web1_Rarick_installed.jpg Brad Rarick was installed as the new Northmont Rotary President. Rarick (left) is shown being sworn in by Rotary Assistant District Governor Ron Hollenbeck. (Photo by Michael Barrow, M.D.) Interact, the Rotary sponsored service club at Northmont High School, had members present to participate in the club installation dinner. Shown left to right are Matt Maiken (Northmont teacher and club advisor), student Emma Porter, student Josh Hanssen, student Jayla Prysock, Rotary Past President Tony Thomas (Northmont Superintendent), and Rotary President Brad Rarick. (Photo by Michael Barrow, M.D.) https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/07/web1_Maiken_Interact.jpg Interact, the Rotary sponsored service club at Northmont High School, had members present to participate in the club installation dinner. Shown left to right are Matt Maiken (Northmont teacher and club advisor), student Emma Porter, student Josh Hanssen, student Jayla Prysock, Rotary Past President Tony Thomas (Northmont Superintendent), and Rotary President Brad Rarick. (Photo by Michael Barrow, M.D.) Rhonda Lyle of Meadowbrook was recognized for her contributions to the smooth lunchtime operation of the club’s weekly meeting. (Photo by Michael Barrow, M.D.) https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/07/web1_Rhonda_Lyle.jpg Rhonda Lyle of Meadowbrook was recognized for her contributions to the smooth lunchtime operation of the club’s weekly meeting. (Photo by Michael Barrow, M.D.) Outgoing President Tony Thomas reflected on the accomplishments of the club for this past year. (Photo by Michael Barrow, M.D.) https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/07/web1_Thomas_remarks.jpg Outgoing President Tony Thomas reflected on the accomplishments of the club for this past year. (Photo by Michael Barrow, M.D.) Outgoing Rotary President Tony Thomas (left) presents the Community Recognition Award to Belinda and Dale Paugh for their generous support of the Northmont Rotary. (Photo by Michael Barrow, M.D.) https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/07/web1_Paugh.jpg Outgoing Rotary President Tony Thomas (left) presents the Community Recognition Award to Belinda and Dale Paugh for their generous support of the Northmont Rotary. (Photo by Michael Barrow, M.D.) Newly installed Rotary President Brad Rarick speaks to the group about his commitment to service and goals for his term. (Photo by Michael Barrow, M.D.) https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/07/web1_Rarick_remarks.jpg Newly installed Rotary President Brad Rarick speaks to the group about his commitment to service and goals for his term. (Photo by Michael Barrow, M.D.) Past President Tony Thomas (left) is shown with his wife Shawn and President Brad Rarick (right) is shown with his wife Cathy. (Photo by Michael Barrow, M.D.) https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/07/web1_Thomas_Rarick.jpg Past President Tony Thomas (left) is shown with his wife Shawn and President Brad Rarick (right) is shown with his wife Cathy. (Photo by Michael Barrow, M.D.)

