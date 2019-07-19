Alexander named parade Grand Marshal

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Festival and Arts Commission is proud to announce former Commission member Donna Alexander will be the Grand Marshal of this year’s Festival Parade.

The 46th annual Englewood Art Festival officially opens with the Festival Parade on Saturday, August 10 at 9 a.m. following the 5K Classic Run. The parade begins on Union Boulevard at W. Wenger Road and finishes at the festival site in Centennial Park at 321 Union Blvd. near the north water tower.

Donna and husband Bill have lived in the same house in Englewood for 36 years. They have three grown daughters, six grandchildren, their four legged friend Bristol and four ‘granddogs.’ Her family enjoys traveling by car, RV and boat.

“We have visited all but two states in the US and enjoy visiting our National Parks,” said Donna.

She has been an active member of the Commission since 2001 and retired this year. Through the years Donna has enjoyed organizing the Festival Parade lineup, working the Youth Art Show, decorating the Christmas tree before Santa arrived at City Hall Thanksgiving weekend, and participating in the Commission’s City Beautiful program.

After an early retirement from Mead, Donna started her “volunteer career” in a pet therapy program visiting Good Sam, Children’s Hospital, nursing homes and schools. She was also involved in Northmoor Elementary’s tutor reading program when her granddaughter entered school. Her favorite thing to do was to bring her therapy dog to school and to read ‘Dr. White’ by Jane Goodall. Currently Donna has been involved in sewing and working on ‘Quilts of Valor’ which has been very rewarding.

Donna would like to thank our city for the opportunity to make many new friends and become an active partner in the wonderful activities our community has to offer.

