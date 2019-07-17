Richards to be in Thanksgiving Day Parade

UNION — Local Northmont junior, Avary Richards of Union, will be participating in the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City as a member of Spirit of America Cheer.

Most of the week will be spent in choreography practices. While there the cheerleaders will also get to have a spot on the NBC Today Show. They will also visit a Broadway show and get to see the famous Radio City Music Hall Rockettes.

“My mom and I always watched the parade as a little girl and I have always wanted to participate in it! I’m so excited to be a part of such a once in a lifetime experience!” Avary said.

Avary auditioned for the spot in early spring by sending in a 2 minute video of her cheer skills and qualified to participate in the parade.

Avary has been involved in competition cheer since first grade at local gyms. She has cheered for Blitz Cheer and recently with Legacy Extreme All Stars. She has also cheered for Northmont High School. For the last two years she has been a member of the Varsity Football Cheerleaders.

Make sure to watch for Avary Thanksgiving morning on NBC. Avary hopes to continue her cheer career in college.

Avary Richards will participate in the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City as a member of Spirit of America Cheer. (Contributed photo) https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/07/web1_AvaryRichards-1.jpg Avary Richards will participate in the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City as a member of Spirit of America Cheer. (Contributed photo) https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/07/web1_Richards_mug.jpg