Clayton to hold workshop session July 18

CLAYTON — Clayton City Council will hold a workshop prior to its regular council meeting on Thursday, July 18.

The workshop is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Clayton Government Center, 6996 Taywood Rd. Council will then move to its regular meeting, scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., at the conclusion of the workshop. Items on the agenda for the regular council meeting are as follows:

R– 19 – 50 A Resolution authorizing the purchase of fifteen (15) sets of professional protective gear from Phoenix Fire Equipment for use by the Fire Department utilizing the state bid at a total cost not to exceed $42,000.

2. R – 07 – 19 – 51 A resolution re-appointing Traci Barnes to the Parks Advisory Commission.

3. R – 07 – 19 – 52 A resolution authorizing city staff to waive zoning permit fees for property owners requiring a zoning permit in order to rehab or rebuild structures damaged as a result of the May 27, 2019 tornadoes.

4. R – 07 – 19 – 53 a resolution authorizing the city manager or his designee to prepare and submit a Safety Grant Application for Ohio Department of Transportation safety funding for the Union Road/Salem Avenue intersection.

5. R – 07 – 19 – 54 A resolution authorizing the city manager to purchase two (2) Ford pick-up trucks from Beau Townsend Ford via state bid and at a cost not to exceed $72,000.

Workshop to be held prior to regular council meeting