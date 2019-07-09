Northmont Area Community Calendar

Bible study to be held at Mill Ridge Village

UNION — A Northmont area Bible study will be held at 10 a.m. every first and third Wednesday of the month at the Mill Ridge Village center on Rinehart Road in Union. The next Bible study is July 17. The topic is, “Do you really want to know Jesus.”

Free ballroom dancing class offered

ENGLEWOOD — A free ballroom dancing class will be offered at the Earl Heck Community Center beginning on July 24. The free class will be held on Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m. Open to all adults. To register, please call 836-5929. The Earl Heck Community Center is located at 201 N. Main St.

Alzheimer’s caregiver support group to meet

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Alzheimer’s caregiver support group meets the second Tuesday of every month. The next meeting will be Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Miami Valley Hospital North, Lakeside room 239. Attend for sharing concerns and ideas to help those with Alzheimer’s/dementia diseases and those that are caregivers. Information shared is kept confidential and attendance is free. For more information – contact Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900.

Nominations sought for City Beautiful award

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Festival and Arts Commission would like to recognize and applaud the efforts of city residents who have worked to beautify their property or home. Show your hometown pride by nominating your deserving friends or neighbors for the monthly “City Beautiful” award. A winner will be selected each month during the spring and summer beginning in May. Nominations forms may be obtained and submitted on the City of Englewood website. Forms may also be obtained at the Earl Heck Community Center, 201 N. Main St., or call 836-5929 with your nomination.

Englewood taking artist/parade applications

ENGLEWOOD — The 46th annual Englewood Art Festival will be held Saturday August 10, and Sunday August 11. Applications from artists and parade participants are now being accepted by the Englewood Festival and Arts Commission. Artists are asked to submit photos of their handmade original work for review by the Festival Exhibitor’s Committee. The parade is a prelude to all of the festival events and will be held Saturday August 10 at 9 a.m. The parade committee will accept applications through July 18. Applications for these events may be found at www.englewood.oh.us/237/Englewood-Festival or by calling the Earl Heck Community Center at 937-836-5929.

Bookshop Club looking for new members

ENGLEWOOD — New & Olde Pages Book Shoppe “Book Club” is looking for new members to join them and is open to anyone who likes to read and discuss timely novels. New members are welcome anytime. If interested contact the bookshop at 832-3022 for more information.

