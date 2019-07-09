Register now for the Back to School Fair

The summer is a great time for the children to play in the pool, play sports and just be a kid. It is almost time for school to be back in session. We are currently accepting registrations for the Community Table Back to School Fair which will be held on Sunday, August 11 at Happy Corner Church. Applications are available at the Northmont FISH office at 265 Smith Drive, Englewood (Clayton 45315).

We can use items for the pantry, school supply program, Toys, Christmas in July (Underwear) and monetary donations. Please remember no donation is too small.

Every year we have a gift which is needed for the Christmas program, this year we are collecting children’s undies, Heroes, Princesses all colors and sizes gender appropriate.

We will be collecting toys all year for our Christmas Program and our goal is to collect 200 new toys for Christmas 2019. We have an adoption program at Christmas. If you would like to purchase for a family, I will have a letter from the family available with suggestions for items to make their holiday a joyous occasion.

A list of immediate pantry food needs is available if you call the office at (937) 836-4807. We accept food donations every weekday. Monetary donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 102 Englewood, Ohio or dropped off at 265 Smith Drive, Englewood weekdays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Please continue to support the pantry with monetary donations, food, clothing, school supplies, toys, and don’t forget the undies.

In His Service,

Candy Gauldin

Director / Volunteer

Northmont FISH

Candy Gauldin https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/07/web1_CandyGauldin-1.jpg Candy Gauldin

FISH in need of items for its pantry and other programs offered