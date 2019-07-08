Paving project under way in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD — Workers with the John R. Jurgensen Company began paving several streets during the past week in Englewood as part of the city’s annual street resurfacing program.

Paving began Tuesday, July 2 starting at the north end of town with work progressing south to other scheduled streets. The existing asphalt was milled slightly near the curb to provide smooth entrances to driveways. A few days after milling was completed streets were repaved with hot mix asphalt, which is cool enough to drive on after about four hours.

Streets scheduled for improvement include: Angelia Court, Beckenham Road (from Rumson to Tietzmann), Brownstone Avenue, Denwood Trail (from Union to Pauly), Doris Court, E. National Road, W. Wenger Road (Haas to Main), Fallview Avenue (Alta to Main), Halfacre Avenue, Heather Street (from the Englewood Government Center to Union Road), History Lane/Tully Lane, Kelly Lane, Lau Parkway (Harco to cul-de-sac), Little Court, Meadowsweet Drive, Oldham Way, Parkview Avenue, Rohr Lane, Sagebrush Drive, Silverstone Drive, Snowglen Drive, Terrahill Court, Tradewind Court, Valley View Drive/River Road, White Clover Court, Wolf Avenue, Woodridge Drive and Woodside Drive.

Workers with the John R. Jurgensen Company are shown applying a new layer of asphalt to Woodside Drive on Monday. (Photo by Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest) https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/07/web1_PavingWoodsideDrive.jpg Workers with the John R. Jurgensen Company are shown applying a new layer of asphalt to Woodside Drive on Monday. (Photo by Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest)

