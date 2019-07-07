‘Soul Express’ to perform at Brookville Picnic

BROOKVILLE – Long-running Dayton band Soul Express will be bringing its infectious blend of Motown music and other soul hits from the 1960s and ‘70s to the Brookville Community Picnic on Friday, July 26.

The band, which has been entertaining audiences throughout the region since 2000, will be taking the stage at Golden Gate Park from 6 to 10:00 p.m.

“We’re really excited to be returning to the Brookville picnic,” said Tom Beyerlein, the band’s bass player and founder. “It’s always such a fun event.”

Soul Express includes Brookville resident LaVon Ferguson on vocals and lead guitar, Chris Demmons on vocals and keyboards, Ken McCall on vocals and saxophone, Beyerlein on vocals and bass and drummer Phil Fleming.

The band plays well-known classic soul hits originally recorded in the ‘60s and ‘70s by artists like the Temptations, the Four Tops, Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson, Wilson Pickett, Otis Redding and James Brown.

Soul Express has performed and shared the stage with several National Artist including Chubby Checker, The Marshal Tucker Band along with Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels.

“The dance floor is in constant motion when these guys get their groove on,” the Dayton Daily News said.

Also scheduled to perform is, The Move.

Founded in 2019, the band offers its versions of Classic Rock such as Led Zeppelin, The Eagles, Tom Petty and The Animals as well as Alternative Rock such as Paramore, Fall Out Boy, Muse and Weezer, and even Pop artists such as Maroon 5 and Walk the Moon as well as many other artists within those genres.

Have a business or venue that books live local music? Have an event you’d like to plan with a live band? The Move is the one for you. The band comes equipped with its own gear and normally play with amps and a drum kit but can also offer an acoustic performance option. The band will play anywhere within the Dayton, Columbus, Cincinnati, or Richmond area. Want them to travel farther? Just ask.

Contact The Move: WhatsTheMove4@gmail.com

The Move is composed of Margaret Kayser – lead vocals, Aaron Koenig – guitar, background vocals, Josh Roberts – bass guitar, background vocals and Grant Phillips – drums, percussion, and electronics.

2019 Picnic Schedule

Thursday, July 25

9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Vendor set up

3 p.m. BINGO, Home Instead Senior Care

5:30 – 8 p.m. Praise in the Park

Friday, July 26

Noon: Vendors open

Noon – 8 p.m. Hoverball Archery

2 p.m. Brookville High School Band performs

3 p.m. BINGO, BrookHaven Retirement Community

4 p.m. Diana Gardner Resor performs

5 p.m. Just Us performs

6 p.m. National Anthem, Diana Gardner Resor

6 p.m. Opening Ceremonies, AMVETS Post 1789/VFW Post 3288

6:15 p.m. Soul Express performs

Saturday, July 27

8 a.m. Picnic 5K Run/Walk, Brookville Band Boosters

9 a.m. – noon: Youth Fishing Derby

10 a.m. Vendors open

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Hoverball Archery

11 – 11:30 a.m. Baked goods contest check-in at shelter

Noon: Brookville Pee Wee Football Cheer performs

12:15 p.m. Brookville Pee Wee Basketball Cheer performs

12:30 p.m. Honey Creek Cloggers perform

1 p.m. Handivan Baked Goods Auction

1 p.m. Archery Clinic

1 p.m. Basketball Shootout

1 p.m. BINGO, BrookHaven Retirement Community

2 p.m. Lauren Kelly performs

3 p.m. Grant Phillips performs

4 p.m. Archery Clinic

5 p.m. Basketball Shootout

6 p.m. The Distance performs

10 p.m. Brookville Fireworks

