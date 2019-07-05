Annual Bill Davenport Blood Drive is July 17

ENGLEWOOD — The Davenport family will host the eighth annual Officer Bill Davenport Memorial Blood Drive Wednesday, July 17 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Englewood Government Center community room, 333 West National Road. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Community Blood Center “My Commitment Defines Me – I Donate Blood” t-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Sgt. Bill Davenport served the Englewood community for nearly 38 years in law enforcement. He died in 2011 after a 10-year battle with multiple myeloma, a cancer that attacks the plasma cells in the bone marrow. The Davenport family began hosting the blood drive in 2012 to honor his memory and encourage blood donations. The family traditionally uses the blood drive as an opportunity to raise money to help fight blood cancer with raffle prizes donated by local businesses.

The YETI Adventure Package is the grand prize in the CBC Lifesaving Adventure campaign. Everyone who registers to donate from April 29 through Nov. 2 will be automatically entered in the drawing to win a YETI Tundra Cooler, plus 27 genuine YETI accessories including a pair of Base Camp chairs.

The “My Commitment Defines Me” t-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate with CBC July 1 through Aug. 31. It’s the second of three t-shirt designs in the Lifesaving Adventure campaign and donors are challenged to collect all three.

CBC is offering new opportunities to donate platelets and plasma at community blood drives. These blood components are vital for the treatment of cancer, trauma, organ transplant, and burn patients. Platelet and plasma donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB, or B positive. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at (937) 461-3220.

The Davenport family at the 2018 Officer Bill Davenport Memorial Blood Drive, which is held in the community room at the Englewood Government Center. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/07/web1_Davenport_family.jpg The Davenport family at the 2018 Officer Bill Davenport Memorial Blood Drive, which is held in the community room at the Englewood Government Center. Contributed photo