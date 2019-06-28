Neighbors team up for Englewood blood drive

ENGELWOOD — Summer is usually sizzling just in time for the JD’s Old Fashioned Custard ‘Give a Pint, Get a Pint’ Blood Drive in Englewood.

It was hot and sticky as expected for the 14th annual blood drive on June 27, but JD’s made sure the reward to donors was cool and sweet.

JD’s has been an Englewood favorite for 22 years and owner Cindy Gress has made the ‘Give a Pint, Get a Pint’ Blood Drive a summer tradition. Everyone who registers to donate at JD’s or neighboring Fairview Brethren in Christ Church receives a coupon for a free pint of JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard, plus special cookies from the Fairview volunteers.

Community Blood Center counts on the blood drive to give a necessary boost to the blood supply prior to the challenging July 4th holiday week.

The team work between JD’s and Fairview Brethren took on extra value this year. The heat proved too much for the generator on the first Bloodmobile parked at JD’s and there was a wait for a back-up Bloodmobile to arrive. In the meantime, donors could switch to the Fairview blood drive without missing a beat or a pint.

“They’re wonderful at JD’s,” said Fairview Brethren Pastor Mark Ballard. “We love to be able to serve.”

JD’s and Fairview totaled 123 whole blood donors, including 10 first-time donors, 94 whole blood donations and five platelet donations.

Fairview Brethren hosts six blood drives per year. Beginning with the April 15 blood drive, the church extended hours to include platelet and plasma donations.

Vandalia donor Deb Logan works at the church and volunteers at their blood drives. She donated whole blood in April and made an appointment for her first platelet donation at the June 27 blood drive. She was happy to see JD’s summer tradition continue. “We used to live across the street from JD’s and would walk over,” said Deb.

“That sounds good!” was the response from James Bousquette when he made his appointment to donate at Fairview and learned about the free pint of custard. “I said, that’s a nice deal, but I would have come to donate anyway!”

Eaton donor Katie Buehner was inspired by the Bloodmobile. “I came to get ice cream and saw the Bloodmobile and thought, I hadn’t donated in a while,” she said.

“It was worth traveling from Troy to do it!” said Julie Lucas as she donated on the Bloodmobile. She contemplated the choice of Red Raspberry Chip, the “flavor of the day” for Give a Pint, Get a Point blood drive. “That will work!” she said. “But peanut butter is my favorite, so I’ll probably get one, and buy one!”

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org

Connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Get fast and complete answers on how to make your first donation, organize a blood drive, or bring our education program to your school. Get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to our social media pages, or schedule your next appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

Forrest Pitman and mom Tory Pitman attended the ‘Give a Pint, Get a Pint’ blood drive. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/06/web1_ForrestPitman_ToryPitman.jpg Forrest Pitman and mom Tory Pitman attended the ‘Give a Pint, Get a Pint’ blood drive. Contributed photo Fairview Brethren in Christ Church Pastor Mark Ballard with Vandalia donor Deb Logan, who works at the church and volunteers at their blood drives. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/06/web1_Ballard_Logan.jpg Fairview Brethren in Christ Church Pastor Mark Ballard with Vandalia donor Deb Logan, who works at the church and volunteers at their blood drives. Contributed photo Cory Mangen (left) getting prepped to donate while mom Teresa Mangen gives a donation inside the Bloodmobile. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/06/web1_CoryMangen_TeresaMangen.jpg Cory Mangen (left) getting prepped to donate while mom Teresa Mangen gives a donation inside the Bloodmobile. Contributed photo

JD’s Custard & Fairview Brethren help boost the holiday blood supply