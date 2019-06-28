Students make Miami University Dean’s List

OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2018-19 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Jordan Aguilar of Englewood, Raya Barnett of Brookville, Olivia Brady of Englewood, Alexxa Crosby of Dayton (45415), Margot Duffy of Dayton (45415), Eve Henne of Englewood, Whitney Lai of Clayton, Connor McInnes of Englewood, Alex Meager of Englewood, Tim Menker of Dayton (45415), Melissa Parish of Brookville, Grace Saunders of Englewood, Robert Spilker of Englewood, Daniel Willis of Englewood, Mallory Woods of Englewood, and Matthew Yancey of Brookville.

