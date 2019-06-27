Aullwood announces its July events

BUTLER TWP. — Aullwood’s July schedule is filled with fun and excitement for the entire family. Join a Thursday morning Discovery Walk to see and hear the birds and wildlife.

Come celebrate Aullwood at the Annual Meeting on July 18 at the farm and learn about The Value of Prairie. Experience Summer Earth Adventures at Aullwood this summer and have the time of your life.

Aullwood is a Blue Star Museums 2019

Aullwood has once again joined an innovative program sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Department of Defense, and Blue Star Families – Blue Star Museums 2019. Aullwood will show support for America’s armed forces by providing free general admission to active duty military personnel from all branches of service, National Guard, as well as Reserve members. The active duty member or spouse may bring up to five family members from May 21 to Sept. 1. Over 2000 museums from fine art museums to science and nature centers and historic sites, are participating. The Blue Star Museums program strengthens military communities and says thank you to those who give so much! See the list of museums at https://www.arts.gov/national/blue-star-museums.

The Faerie Houses of Aullwood

July 1 – Sept. 1 – A delightful surprise is in store for visitors to the Nature Center. The faeries have returned to Aullwood and have used gourds to build six communities along the paved trail. The Artist Colony features beautiful color and artistic designs. The historic Brownstone Homes are reminiscent of old New York while the Gourd Estates is a luxury gated community. Faeries in the Rural Community enjoy their vegetable gardens and a slower pace of life. The Gourd-Nite Motel accommodates traveling Faeries and the Woodland Community houses the Faeries who live in tune with Nature. In the Gift Store, view the cozy Faerie Library filled with good books. Name the tiny animal in each community and a prize awaits. (Center)

Butterfly Monitoring Sessions

If you love butterflies and want to help monitor their populations, then join Aullwood’s Long Term Butterfly Monitoring (LTBM) team! Each week we will count dazzling butterflies at Aullwood! This year marks Aullwood’s 18th year of participating in the Long Term Butterfly Monitoring (LTBM) program. Through Oct. 31, we will join other monitors from across the state in this important weekly community science activity at 2:30 p.m. on a specified day. Our data is compiled by scientists to discern state-wide trends in butterfly populations, including changes in ranges, dates of appearance and the impacts of climate change. Every week is a new adventure – we never know what might zip past us on the trail. Each week we will add new butterfly species to our list, providing volunteer monitors with opportunities to identify many of our local butterflies. Butterfly enthusiasts of all skill levels are invited to join a group. Everyone is welcome even if you can’t tell a monarch from a viceroy or a red spotted purple from a red admiral. Please call 937-890-7360 to be added to the call list and for specific weekly dates. (Center)

*FREE ADMISSION DAY

On Sunday, July 7, admission to Aullwood Farm and Nature Center is free for all from 1 to 5 p.m. Bring your family and friends to explore six miles of trails, meet animals at the farm and the center or look for native birds. (Farm and Center)

*Summer Earth Adventures 2019

Aullwood’s popular Summer Earth Adventures classes are here. Classes may include building shelters, searching for tiny colorful bugs and funky aquatic critters in the creeks or learning how to identify birds at the feeders! Come and help with animal care at the farm, create some fun and wacky science experiments, or create nature themed artwork while getting muddy. Summer Earth Adventures is a fun way to spend the mornings at Aullwood building lifelong relationships and memories rooted in belonging, curiosity, and exploration. Class themes are developed around the child’s age and abilities and include hands-on activities, crafts, and games for children age 2 through 7th grade. Children attend weekly classes – topics and hours vary. The schedule of classes is available online. The 2019 Summer Earth Adventure classes will be held the following weeks:

Session 4: July 8 – 12

Session 5: July 15 – 19

Session 6: July 22 – 26

Session 7: July 29 – Aug. 2

Session 8: Aug. 5 – 9

To register for classes call Aullwood at 937-890-7360 or register in person at the Nature Center. You can email questions about Summer Earth Adventures to sea@audubon.org. Classes fill up quickly so register now.

Morning Discovery Walks for Adults

Thursdays, July 11, 18, and 25 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Join Sam Romeo, Aullwood Environmental Educator, on this fun walk as we experience the summer landscape, birds and other exciting discoveries. Meet in the lobby of the Nature Center for the start of morning discovery walks. Aullwood and National Audubon Society members are admitted free, non-member admission is $10. (Center)

NABA Butterfly Census

Saturday, July 13 from 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. is the time to join Aullwood in spotting and counting hundreds of dazzling butterflies and skippers. Help to conduct Aullwood’s 31st annual Fourth of July Butterfly Census. During the month of July, people all across North America will be conducting similar surveys and sending data to the North American Butterfly Association. At Aullwood, teams will visit the prairies and meadows around the Center and Farm, Aullwood Garden MetroPark and Englewood MetroPark South and East Parks.

The survey will continue after a brown bag lunch at noon. Participants are welcome to join for the morning, the afternoon or both sessions. Groups will finish and compare lists around 4 p.m. There is no admission charge, but there is a fee of $3 (for those 13 and over) payable to the North American Butterfly Association. If you want to learn your butterflies before this exciting day, join a weekly butterfly monitoring at Aullwood.

For more information on both butterfly programs, contact Aullwood at 937-890-7360. (Center)

Crayfish Catching Walk

Sunday, July 21 starting at 2:30 p.m. Come cool off and explore Wiles Creek searching for native crayfish and other critters that lie beneath the cool water and rocks. Wear clothes and shoes that can get wet. Terrain will be natural surfaces, slippery rocks and creek bed. (Center)

Friends of Aullwood Annual Dinner Meeting

The Friends of Aullwood Annual Dinner Meeting will be held Thursday, July 18 at Aullwood’s Charity A. Krueger Farm Discovery Center, 9101 Frederick Pike, Dayton, OH 45414. A delicious dinner & dessert provided by Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering will begin at 6 p.m. followed at 6:45 p.m. by a presentation from Aullwood’s Executive Director Alexis R. Faust, “The Value of Prairie”, and at 7:15 p.m. the recognition of Aull Society members and election of Friends of Aullwood board members. Adults are $15 and children are $10 each. To reserve your seat call 937-890-7360. Please RSVP by July 12, 2019. (Farm)

Eco-Explorers Walk

Sunday, July 28 starting at 2:30 p.m. Enjoy a fun discovery-filled nature hike. Trek along the trails in the forest, prairie and wet meadow. See who can be found hiding under a log, discover who likes to buzz through the wet meadow and more. (Center)

Aullwood Volunteer Opportunities

Are you looking for a fun and meaningful way to give back to your community? Aullwood has volunteer opportunities for families, groups, churches, individuals, and teens. To learn more about Aullwood Audubon’s volunteer program, please contact Nenita Lapitan, Manager of Volunteer and Rental Services at 937-890-7360, x214 or email at nlapitan@audubon.org.

General admission is $10/adult and $7/child unless otherwise noted with an asterisk (*). Members of Friends of Aullwood and National Audubon Society are admitted free. Please note that Aullwood walks are weather dependent and are cancelled if there is thunder, lightning or heavy rain. Aullwood Center programs are held at 1000 Aullwood Road. Aullwood Farm programs are held at 9101 Frederick Pike. Call 937-890-7360 for more information. Read more on the website www.aullwood.org.

The Gourd-Nite Motel accommodates traveling Faeries and the Woodland Community houses the Faeries who live in tune with Nature. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/06/web1_AullwoodFaeries.jpg The Gourd-Nite Motel accommodates traveling Faeries and the Woodland Community houses the Faeries who live in tune with Nature. Contributed photo A pair of Monarch butterflies visiting one of the Aullwood prairies. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/06/web1_Monarchs.jpg A pair of Monarch butterflies visiting one of the Aullwood prairies. Contributed photo The Charity A. Krueger Farm Discovery Center at the Aullwood Farm, 9101 Frederick Pike. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/06/web1_AulwwodFarm.jpg The Charity A. Krueger Farm Discovery Center at the Aullwood Farm, 9101 Frederick Pike. Contributed photo The Aullwood Nature Center is located at 1000 Aullwood Road. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/06/web1_Aullwood_Nature_Center.jpg The Aullwood Nature Center is located at 1000 Aullwood Road. Contributed photo A Zebra Swallowtail butterfly visiting blossoms to gather nectar. (Photo by Leanna Brown) https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/06/web1_ZebraSwallowtail.jpg A Zebra Swallowtail butterfly visiting blossoms to gather nectar. (Photo by Leanna Brown) Contributed photo