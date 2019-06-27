Meet Your Public Official – Matthew K. Swabb

BROOKVILLE – At the May 7 Brookville City Council meeting Matthew K. Swabb was sworn-in to fulfill the remainder of the term of Anne Kirklin, who resigned her seat earlier this year.

Swabb responded to a profile request sent to him by the Star about his new position.

Background: I graduated from Brookville High School in the class of 2016 and then spent two years at Wright State University studying business. I now work as a Service Manager at Chipotle Mexican Grill as I go over options and research a future career for myself.

Family: My mother and father, Rick and Karen Swabb, and my two siblings, older brother Ricky Swabb (24) and younger sister Emma Swabb (18). My father Rick served on Brookville Planning Commission for many years, and my grandfather Don Cordes serves currently on Planning Commission and my grandmother Bonnie Cordes currently serves as a member of Park Board. My other grandfather Rich Swabb also was a member of the Brookville Fire Department and served as Fire Chief for a period.

Why I chose to apply for Council: I chose to apply for council for a couple reasons. My family has a history of serving the City of Brookville, so I wanted to carry on that family tradition. But more importantly, I wanted to serve on City Council to try and make a change for the better, regardless of how big or small that change may be. I think for a lot of people my age, the group of people in the 18-25 year old range, they continuously talk about wanting to see this change or that change, but most of the time, they really don’t do anything about it. A lot of the time they don’t even vote. So, like the saying says, instead of talking about it, I decided to be about it.

What I hope to accomplish: During my tenure on council, I hope to help Brookville continue to grow not only as a community, but economically. I want to try and get more business into the city, and not just the cookie cutter corporate ran businesses, which do drive a crucial part of the cities economy, but to work to have more local businesses created and to help them become not only regular shopping places for people in town, but also regular places to visit for people from neighboring towns and cities. In essence, I want to try and stimulate greater economic growth in the City of Brookville, especially for small businesses.

What attracted me to public service: What attracted me to public service was once again the fact that so many people in my family have served in public office positions before me, so I wanted to make sure that I carried the torch as the next generation of my family to serve the city of Brookville.

Why I want to get involved: I want to help make sure that the city I grew up in stays as great as I knew it to be as I grew up, and make sure the experiences that I had growing up here are able to also be experienced by those who come after me.

Hobbies/Interests: In my spare time, I enjoy playing golf and creating pieces of art for my friends, family and myself. I also have a growing passion for creating Custom Vans shoes. I also am a very big geography and history buff, and enjoy reading historical non-fiction and watching historical documentaries.

MATTHEW K. SWABB https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/06/web1_mypo-swabb-6-26.jpg MATTHEW K. SWABB