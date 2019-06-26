Cruise the Gate returns to Brookville

BROOKVILLE — This Saturday, June 29, Golden Gate Park in Brookville will once again be the site of the sixth annual Cruise the Gate Car show. The event will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., with awards to follow.

The Cruise the Gate Car Show was created to raise funds for A Special Wish Foundation-Dayton Chapter by the Bridenbaugh family, with help from the O’Dell family. Both Michael Bridenbaugh and Amanda O’Dell were granted Special Wishes after fighting acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Through the events five year history over $18,000 has been raised to provide funds for children who face life threatening illnesses.

Last year’s recipient was Zack Horn who along with his family was able to attend the NFL Pro Bowl in Orlando, Fla. They and enjoyed some time at Walt Disney World.

The recipient this year is Mattie Cole, an almost 17-year-old from Middletown, fighting Ewing’s Sarcoma.

She was diagnosed Jan. 8 of this year with a tumor in her hip. She had surgery on May 2, to remove the ilium bone and replace it with her fibula. She has to be non-weight bearing until August and will have to learn to walk again.

She is facing a lot of challenges currently on account of the surgery and her chemo treatments.

Her wish is to be able to get a Corgi puppy and have it trained and certified to be a therapy dog. Her goal, once she is recovered, is to take the dog back to the Children’s hospital to help cheer up the other kids.

“Mattie is going to be a great recipient because she already has an attitude of paying it forward just like we do with this car show,” said Stefan Bridenbaugh, show director.

There is a $10 donation for vehicle participation and spectator admission is free.

“We always have great silent auction items and a variety of lady vendors from the community,” Bridenbaugh said.

If you have any questions about the show please contact Bridenbaugh at 884-5325.

This photo depicts some of the cars at last year's show.