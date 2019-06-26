Englewood to host Fireworks Celebration

ENGLEWOOD — The City of Englewood’s annual Fourth of July ‘Fireworks Celebration’ will be held on Thursday, July 4 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Centennial Park, 321 Union Blvd.

The rain date is July 5. Filling the air with patriotic tunes, the Englewood Civic Band kicks things off at 7 p.m. in the woods. Children will be aglow with excitement as the Englewood Fire Association will sell glow rings.

Bring lawn chairs and blankets but please leave your pets at home. Don’t forget to apply mosquito repellent to keep the nasty buggers away.

Fireworks will light the sky over Centennial Park as the City of Englewood hosts it annual Fourth of July ‘Fireworks Celebration.’ (Photo by Ron Nunnari |AIM Media Midwest) https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/06/web1_Fireworks.jpg Fireworks will light the sky over Centennial Park as the City of Englewood hosts it annual Fourth of July ‘Fireworks Celebration.’ (Photo by Ron Nunnari |AIM Media Midwest)