Staycation Giveaway Blood Drive is July 1 – 5

DAYTON — Donors can help keep the area blood supply strong during the July 4th holiday period by rolling up their sleeves for the “Kings Island Staycation Giveaway Blood Drive” Monday, July 1 through Friday, July 5 at the Dayton Community Blood Center, 349 S. Main St. Dayton.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive one complimentary ticket to Kings Island, valid for any one day of the 2019 season when the park is open to the public. Registered donors will also receive the new CBC “My Commitment Defines Me – I Donate Blood” T-shirt. To participate donors must make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or by calling (937) 461-3220.

“If you happen to be staying home for your July 4th week vacation, this is a perfect opportunity to help the community by giving blood, said CBC Donor Relations Director Tracy Morgan. “Plus, your family can plan a day at the amusement park, courtesy of our friends at Kings Island.”

CBC will kick off the holiday period with a donor party Friday, June 28 at the Dayton CBC Donor Center from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be pizza and pretzels courtesy of Papa John’s Pizza and Philly Pretzel Factory, and everyone who registers to donate can enter the drawing to win a genuine YETI Hopper Flip cooler.

Operating hours during the July 1-5 “Kings Island Staycation Giveaway Blood Drive” are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CBC will be closed Thursday for the July 4th holiday. The Kings Island giveaway continues Friday, July 5 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes a Donor Party with refreshments from Papa John’s Pizza and Philly Pretzel Factory.

CBC faces a significant challenge sustaining the blood supply to area hospitals during the summer travel season and especially during the July 4th holiday week. CBC faced a blood shortage after the Memorial Day weekend because of high usage and the disruption from the tornado outbreak. More than 1,700 people responded to the call for donors in the four days following Memorial Day.

The Dayton CBC Donor Center offers the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma. These blood components are vital for the treatment of cancer, trauma, organ transplant, and burn patients. Platelet and plasma donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB, or B positive. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at (937) 461-3220.

CBC will thank holiday donors with Kings Island tickets