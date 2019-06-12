Planet Fitness opens doors at five Dayton locations for those impacted by Ohio storms and tornadoes

DAYTON — Planet Fitness is welcoming anyone in the Dayton area impacted by recent Ohio storms and tornadoes to use their facilities free of charge, such as showers, locker rooms and additional health and fitness facilities (no membership needed).

Five Planet Fitness locations across the Dayton area are welcoming anyone in impacted communities to utilize the amenities free of charge, including access to shower facilities*, fitness equipment, massage chairs, and more. Hours vary by location; non-members must simply show ID and sign into the guest register.

Effective June 11 – June 30

• Planet Fitness Englewood, 606 Taywood Rd., Englewood, OH 45322 (Open 24/7).

• Planet Fitness Huber Heights, 7651 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights, OH 45424 (Open 24/7)

• Planet Fitness Piqua, 1245 East Ash Street, Suite 100, Piqua, OH 45356 (Open 24/7)

• Planet Fitness Springfield, 1503 N. Bechtle Ave., Springfield, OH 45504 (Open 24/7)

• Planet Fitness Sugarcreek Township, 6148 Wilmington Pike, Sugarcreek Township, OH 45459 (Open 24/7)

*Please note that Planet Fitness clubs do not offer towel service or shampoo, etc.

https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/06/web1_PlanetFitness.jpg