Pierce named Student of the Month

CLAYTON — Brooke Pierce was recently honored as the Student of the Month for the Northmont Rotary.

Pierce has led a life committed to service to others through involvement with Interact, SADD, Peer Tutor and Faith walk.

In addition, she is an excellent student as well as a member of the Northmont Honor Society and Best of the Bolts.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Ave., Clayton.

Brooke Pierce is pictured receiving her Student of the Month award from Northmont Superintendent Tony Thomas, who is also president of the Northmont Rotary. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/06/web1_BrookePierce.jpg Brooke Pierce is pictured receiving her Student of the Month award from Northmont Superintendent Tony Thomas, who is also president of the Northmont Rotary. Photo by Michael W. Barrow, M.D.

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

