Heck addresses Northmont Rotary Club

CLAYTON — Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr., recently spoke to the Northmont Rotary about the activities of the county prosecutor’s office.

He reviewed the different divisions within the office (Juvenile, Civil, Criminal, Consumer Fraud, etc.) and provided examples of cases that had been tried in those areas. In addition, he discussed some of the recent high profile cases and answered questions regarding courts, police, and his office.

Heck was raised in Montgomery County, graduated from Chaminade High School, Marquette University and then Georgetown University Law Center, and returned to Dayton to start his law practice.

He has worked for the Prosecutor’s Office since 1972 and was elected the Montgomery County Prosecutor in 1992, a position he has held continuously since that time.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Ave., Clayton.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr., is pictured with Rotary President Tony Thomas (left), and Rotary President-elect Brad Rarick (right). https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/06/web1_MathiasHeck.jpg Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr., is pictured with Rotary President Tony Thomas (left), and Rotary President-elect Brad Rarick (right). Photo by Michael W. Barrow, M.D.

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

