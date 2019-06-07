Moore to serve with Naval Aviation Warfighters

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A 2012 Northmont High School graduate and Union, Ohio, native is participating in a rigorous training process that transforms officers into U.S. naval aviators.

Ensign Micah Moore is a student pilot with the “Stingrays” of Training Squadron (VT) 35, based in Naval Air Station Corpus, Christi, Texas. The squadron flies the T-44C Pegasus aircraft.

A Navy student pilot is responsible for studying naval aircraft and getting to know the systems well enough to handle all types of situations and emergencies.

“Growing up in Union, a suburb of Dayton which is the birthplace of aviation, I was exposed to the history of flying,” Moore said. “I knew I wanted to be a naval aviator since the age of 12. I played sports in high school and was taught self-discipline and teamwork and I brought this with me into the Navy. This helped me succeed as both a naval aviator and officer.”

The T-44C Pegasus is a twin-engine, pressurized, fixed-wing monoplane used for advanced turboprop radar aircraft training using two 550 shaft horsepowered engines, with a cruising airspeed of 287 mph.

VT-35’s primary mission is to train future naval aviators to fly as well as instill leadership and officer values, Navy officials explained. Students must complete four phases of flight training in order to graduate, including aviation pre-flight indoctrination, primary flight training, and advanced flight training. After successfully completing the rigorous program, naval aviators earn their coveted “Wings of Gold.”

After graduation, pilots continue their training to learn how to fly a specific aircraft, such as the Navy’s P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft or Marine Corps’ MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft. They are later assigned to a ship or land-based squadron.

A key element of the Navy the nation needs is tied to the fact that America is a maritime nation, and that the nation’s prosperity is tied to the ability to operate freely on the world’s oceans. More than 70 percent of the Earth’s surface is covered by water; 80 percent of the world’s population lives close to a coast; and 90 percent of all global trade by volume travels by sea.

Moore plays an important role in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of National Defense Strategy.

“Our priorities center on people, capabilities and processes, and will be achieved by our focus on speed, value, results and partnerships,” said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer. “Readiness, lethality and modernization are the requirements driving these priorities.”

Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Moore is most proud of graduating from ROTC at Ohio State University.

“Graduating from OSU was a big step towards my goal and dream of flying aircraft for the Navy,” Moore said.

Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Moore, who has military ties with family members who have previously served. Moore is honored to carry on the family tradition.

“My dad was an Army Ranger and my uncle was a Navy Seal, so being able to follow in their footsteps serving my country has been both rewarding and fulfilling,” Moore said.

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied-upon assets, Moore and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes providing the Navy the nation needs.

“I feel blessed to have the opportunity to be able to serve and appreciate being a member of the aviation community because the camaraderie that I share amongst my peers, is unmatched,” Moore said.

Micah Moore credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in Union.