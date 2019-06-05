Clayton tornado cleanup effort continues

CLAYTON, OH — Following the Memorial Day tornado outbreak that led to extensive damage to parts of southern Clayton along Westbrook Road, city officials conducted a damage assessment.

Director of Development Jack Kuntz and Fire Chief Brian Garver surveyed the city and discovered that there were 106 damaged structures – ranging from minor damage (roof shingles, siding loss, broken windows) to total loss.

• 15 to 20 single family structures are a total loss with serious damage or unlivable. Most of the seriously damaged homes are in the Crestway Estates at the northeast corner of Westbrook and Crestway roads

• 78 single family structures have minor to moderate/significant damage

• Six multi-family structures have minor to moderate damage

• Two commercial structures have minor to moderate damage

“The City of Clayton would like to extend a special thank you to all of the generosity and support received over the last week, including agencies and all of the individuals who may not specifically be identified but provided their time and services to assist with cleaning up storm damage,” said City Manager Rick Rose.

More than 110 individuals signed waivers with the city to work as volunteers to help cleanup neighborhoods impacted by the tornadoes. This number does not include the countless number of individuals who volunteered their time without signing up with the city to assist.

Large groups that volunteered to work in neighborhoods included David Snook and crew, Mike Hurd, Charlie Amlin and a crew of 20 from New Life Church. Volunteers that did not register with the city but that also assisted residents included a large crew from Arcanum based Arcon Builders, Ltd., and a group of either Mennonites or German Baptists who arrived in several cars to assist residents on Janice Place.

“We had nearly 50 volunteers working on Monday, June 3 at the golf course (Meadowbrook at Clayton),” Rose said. “Many individuals showed up to lend a helping hand.”

Meadowbrook volunteers included Northmont golf teams and their families, the Northmont girls basketball team and Northmont area golfers that patronize the golf course.

Companies and organizations that worked in neighborhoods included:

• Valley Interior Systems – Ray Curtis

• A1 Concrete Leveling – Clinton Landes

• Ritter Plumbing and Pipeline Co.

• Preble County Engineers

• Crews from Plain City

• Ohio Department of Transportation (equipment)

• The City of Centerville – wood chipper

Donations received by the city included numerous pallets of bottled water from the local Red Cross, which was distributed by volunteers at the Salem Church of God. A total of $2,000 in donations of bottled water and food from the Walmart on Hoke Road, which was given away through water distribution sites and by Northmont F.I.S.H. Also, local residents donated numerous cases of water at the Clayton Government Center to distribute to those in need.

“Walmart contacted us and first donated $1,000 worth of bottled water, which we distributed here at the government center probably in less than an hour,” Rose noted. “Later Walmart contacted us and donated $1,000 worth of gift certificates for food and necessities, which we gave to Northmont F.I.S.H. who also reached out to the community to help those in need.”

Rose said many people, some of which might not have been city residents, came in to drop off bottled water because they had extra to spare during the time when the county water system was not operating.

“It’s amazing the tremendous outpouring of support we received from companies that aren’t even necessarily located in Clayton that brought whole crews of people with chainsaws and trucks and frontend loaders that worked tirelessly for two or three days before they left,” Rose stated. “It was hard for us to keep track of everybody that helped because some of them just showed up and did work on their own.”

Cleanup in the Oren Plat (Afton Road, Oren Road and Janice Place) is pretty much complete. The city will return later to pick up more debris as some residents have placed more debris street side after cleaning up their back yards. City crews are now concentrating on Westbrook Road west of State Route 49.

“There is a tremendous amount of debris on Westbrook west of 49 that is still in the right-of-way that we will be trying to clear up,” Rose said. “We also have an area along Salem Avenue (49) with five or six homes that were pretty severely hit. Some of the local volunteers have done a lot or work to bring storm debris to the curb, but there is a tremendous amount of work that still has to be done.”

As of June 4 the city has hauled 169 dump truck loads of debris to the Montgomery County Engineers facility on Little Richmond Road in Trotwood where the county has set up a large grinder to pulverize storm debris. In addition, the city has handled 35 loads of chipped debris. This does not include all of the debris handled by all of the volunteer groups that lent assistance.

The city developed a map that identifies where the storm damage took place in the city. The first area impacted was just slightly west and north of Crestway Drive and continues east just past Rangeview Drive. The damaged areas include Crestway Estates, portions of the Bayberry Trails subdivision, Meadowsweet subdivision, Moss Creek, portions of Valley Brook, the Oren subdivision and portions of Northview Estates including the southern ends of Freeport Drive, Rangeview Drive, all of Colemere Circle and a small portion of Noranda Drive.

The clubhouse/banquet facility at Meadowbrook Golf Course did not sustain any damage but numerous trees were either damaged or uprooted throughout the golf course. According to Rose, it will take quite a while to recover from the damage to the golf course.

The golf course will be open for nine holes of play starting June 6. Rose hopes that by the end of June all 18 holes will be open for play. Most of the damage occurred on the front nine, but the back nine holes also sustained damage. Workers concentrated on cleaning up the back nine first.

All of the roads in Clayton are now open, but at times portions of roadways are temporarily closed as debris is being cleared. Power has been restored to almost all residents.

“We are not aware of an outage in any particular area,” Rose said. “There may be buildings without power due to structural damage where they can’t reconnect power lines. With all of the homes so severely damaged in Crestview Estates I doubt that they have power on in that area. We just ask that people respect the fact that if a road is closed temporarily to have some patience. We have had to write some citations for people driving through somebody’s yard to get around a closed road sign. We have addressed that issue, but we would ask for people’s patience and cooperation when a road is closed.”

A downed tree on Afton Drive cut apart after the storm. (Photo by Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest) https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/06/web1_Afton_1.jpg A downed tree on Afton Drive cut apart after the storm. (Photo by Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest) Pine trees on Afton Drive destroyed by the Memorial Day tornado outbreak. (Photo by Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest) https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/06/web1_Afton_2.jpg Pine trees on Afton Drive destroyed by the Memorial Day tornado outbreak. (Photo by Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest) Tree limbs covering a yard on Janice Place the morning after the tornadoes swept through. (Photo by Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest) https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/06/web1_Limbs.jpg Tree limbs covering a yard on Janice Place the morning after the tornadoes swept through. (Photo by Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest) Meadowbrook golf course sustained heavy tree damage throughout the front nine holes. (Photo by Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest) https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/06/web1_Meadowbrook_1.jpg Meadowbrook golf course sustained heavy tree damage throughout the front nine holes. (Photo by Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest) A damaged home that is located closest to the intersection of Crestway Drive and Westbrook Road in Crestway Estates. (Photo by Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest) https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/06/web1_CrestwayEstates.jpg A damaged home that is located closest to the intersection of Crestway Drive and Westbrook Road in Crestway Estates. (Photo by Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest) Another heavily damaged home in Crestway Estates, an area of Clayton that appeared to suffer the most damage during the Memorial Day tornado outbreak. (Photo by Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest) https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2019/06/web1_CrestwayEstates_2.jpg Another heavily damaged home in Crestway Estates, an area of Clayton that appeared to suffer the most damage during the Memorial Day tornado outbreak. (Photo by Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest)

City faces long, uphill battle to dispose of massive amounts of debris

By RON NUNNARI Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind