P&G brings relief to tornado victims

TROTWOOD — Families, individuals and first responders in need of personal care items, cleaning products or laundry services in the wake of the Ohio tornadoes.

Two Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Units have been deployed to support relief and recovery efforts in the wake of the devastating tornadoes in the Dayton and Celina, Ohio areas. The Tide Loads of Hope mobile laundry vehicles will begin services in Dayton and Celina starting on Friday, May 31, providing free full-service laundry services to residents affected by the recent tornadoes. Residents can bring clothes (up to two loads per household) to be washed, dried and folded free of charge for those directly impacted by the flooding. All washable clothing types can be accepted with the exception of heavy bedding. In partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries, P&G will also be distributing free personal care and cleaning kits with everyday essentials, providing food, accepting supply donations and coordinating volunteer cleanups at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton.

The tornadoes in the Dayton, Ohio area were extremely devastating. The storms killed one person, injured several others and caused extensive damage to homes, businesses and roads as well as triggered mass power outages across the state.

P&G has a history of giving back to the communities where we live and work, and we want to provide everyday essentials to those who need it most to help bring a sense of normalcy in this time of need. These services are free and available to people affected by the disaster and the volunteers who are helping to respond.

Starting on Friday, May 31, the team will collect laundry from 9:00 AM-5:00 PM ET in Dayton and Celina or until a maximum number of loads are reached (two loads per household) at each location. The team will also be distributing personal care and cleaning kits as well as food at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.

The Tide Loads of Hope mobile laundry units will be located at:

Home Depot

5200 Salem Ave

Dayton, OH 45426

Northridge Wesleyan Church

1842 Neff Rd

Dayton, OH 45414

P&G will distribute personal care and cleaning kits and will be accepting supply donations at:

Montgomery County Fairgrounds

645 Infirmary Rd

Dayton, OH 45417

For the most up-to-date information on the fleet’s location, please visit Tide’s Facebook and Twitter channels at https://www.facebook.com/Tide or @Tide.

ABOUT TIDE LOADS OF HOPE: In 2005, P&G launched Tide Loads of Hope to provide much needed laundry services to families affected by Hurricane Katrina. Since that time, Tide Loads of Hope has washed more than 70,000 loads of laundry for more than 50,000 families impacted by disasters across the U.S. and Canada. The Tide Loads of Hope trucks are equipped with high-efficiency washers and dryers donated by Whirlpool and can collectively do up to 300 loads of laundry per day for communities in need.

